ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli celebrates animatedly after MS Dhoni reaches his hundred - WATCH

MS Dhoni rolled back the clock by displaying some breathtaking strokeplay on his way to a century as India thumped Bangladesh by 95 runs in their second and final warm-up game of ICC World Cup 2019 on Tuesday at Cardiff.

Dhoni was at his brutal best, scoring 113 off just 78 balls to lead India to a formidable total of 359 for 7 after being sent in to bat Bangladesh skipper Masrafe Mortaza. Dhoni hit 7 sixes and 8 fours and scored at a strike rate of 144.87.

Dhoni’s form right before the main stage of World Cup 2019 gave enough reasons for the Indian think tank to rejoice and no wonder captain Virat Kohli was ecstatic.

WATCH: MS Dhoni sets field for Bangladesh while batting, twitter erupts

As soon as Dhoni got to his hundred with a six off Abu Jayed in the 49th over, Kohli at the dressing room, couldn’t control his emotions. The Indian captain’s expression said it all. While the other Indian cricketers and support staffs too were elated but Kohli was the most vocal in celebrating Dhoni’s hundred.

Classic Dhoni and classic Virat 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jplLRvAVPy — Papa CJ (@PapaCJ) May 28, 2019

India were reduced to 102 for 4 before Dhoni joined hands with Rahul to bail India out of trouble and then gradually take them to a position of ascendency in the warm-up game against Bangladesh. The duo stitched together a brilliant 164-run stand for the fifth wicket. Rahul too played a crucial innings, scoring 108 off 99 balls. His innings, more or less settled India’s No. 4 debate going into the main round.

Unlike his recent batting style, Dhoni on Tuesday started on a positive note, scoring his first 25 runs at a strike rate of 95 and then accelerated further when the spinners came into the attack.

In reply, the Indian wrist spinners – Kuldeep Yadav (3/47) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/55) – picked up three wickets apiece as India bowled out Bangladesh 264 runs to win the warm-up match by 95 runs.

India start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton.

First Published: May 29, 2019 12:41 IST