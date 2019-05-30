ICC World cup 2019: Virat Kohli bowls in the nets, Twitterati term him India’s ‘6th bowling option’ - WATCH

Virat Kohli has time and again referred the ongoing Cricket World Cup as the toughest one ever. The Indian skipper therefore is not ready to take things lightly. He is leaving no stones unturned to prepare for India’s World Cup opener against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton.

And Kohli’s preparation is not limited to honing his batting skills only. The No. 1 ranked ODI batsman, has devoted some time to his bowling too. Kohli, on Thursday, decided to roll his arms over during India’s practice session at Southampton.

While Kohli’s seam-ups are no secret to anybody, the India captain on Thursday was seen trying out off-cutters in nets.

The video shared on the official twitter handle of BCCI, went viral within minutes with twitterati naming Kohli as India’s sixth bowling option.

Some even went on to say that Kohli’s seam-up might come in handy if the conditions turn overcast in England.

Kohli doesn’t hold a record to boast with the ball in his hand but he has proved it in the past that he can do a job if the situation arises.

In his 228 matches, Kohli has bowled in only 48 of those, picking up 4 wickets.

However, with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar already in India’s World Cup side, it would be rather adventurous to talk about Kohli being a bowling option.

India prepared for the World Cup nicely by bouncing back from a 6-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first warm-up match to defeat Bangladesh by 95 runs in the second match.

First Published: May 30, 2019 16:08 IST