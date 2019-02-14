ICC World Cup 2019: VVS Laxman picks his favourites to lift title at Lord’s

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman feels two teams will be the top contenders for the ICC World Cup 2019 which is scheduled to take place in England and Wales later this year. The multi-national tournament will be played between May 30 to July 14 with the blockbuster final set to take place at the historic Lord’s.

Australia will start as the defending champions but Laxman feels India and England will go into the tournament as the top two contenders for the title. Hosts England are the top-ranked side in the world in the ICC ODI rankings followed by India at number two.

“It’s all about peaking at the right time which is so important,” Laxman was quoted as saying by IANS.

“The World Cup is a long format so every player should be at his best physically and mentally if India has to win the World Cup. They start as favourites. For me, India and England start as favourites.”

The ‘Men in Blue’ have been in sublime form in the 50-over format of the game and recently recorded historic series wins against Australia and New Zealand respectively. India registered a thrilling 2-1 comeback win against the Aussies followed by 4-1 thumping of the Kiwis in their own backyard.

“I think brilliant. The way they played, I would like to congratulate the entire team,” Laxman heaped praise on the Indian team.

“The way they played right from the Australia series to the New Zealand series... and it’s not only one or two players who have put their hand up. Everyone has contributed. So it’s great to see bowling and batting departments contribute.”

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 11:20 IST