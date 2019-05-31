ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan, Match 2 - Top 5 player battles to watch out for

Pakistan have only won three times in 10 World Cup matches against the two-time world champions West Indies, including a thumping 150-run loss at Christchurch in 2015. The two teams will meet in the second match of the ICC World Cup 2019 in Nottingham on Friday.

Andre Russell smashed a 13-ball 42 with four sixes and then took three wickets as Pakistan were blown away.

Russell smashed 54 off 25 balls and Hope hit a century to propel the West Indies to 421 in their warm-up win against New Zealand on Tuesday.

That prompted all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite to say his team can break the 500-barrier.

“If you are asking me if we are capable of it, definitely we are,” Brathwaite said. “However, in a real game you probably won’t have the depth in batting at 10 and 11 that we had today. So you need to be a little real about the target.”

West Indies are also returning to form after sneaking their way into the World Cup through a qualifying round in Zimbabwe last year.

They squared a one-day series against top-ranked side and pre-tournament favourites England 2-2 at home earlier this year before losing the final of a tri-series to Bangladesh in Ireland.

Here’s a look at the top five player battles to watch out for in the ICC World Cup 2019 match between West Indies and Pakistan.

Mohammad Hafeez vs Ashley Nurse

Mohammad Hafeez will have to be wary against the off-spinner Ashley Nurse. The Pakistan batsman has struggled against Nurse, getting out three times in 45 deliveries in ODIs. However, Hafeez hasn’t curbed his strike-rate against the spinner, scoring 46 runs off 45 balls.

Babar Azam vs Jason Holder

Babar Azam will be looking forward to bat against Jason Holder, since he has a good record against the fast bowler. The Pakistan batsman has scored 89 runs off 90 balls and hasn’t been dismissed by the West Indies skipper in ODIs. Holder will be hoping to improve his record against Azam in their next match.

Chris Gayle vs Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez hasn’t dismissed Chris Gayle in ODIs so far, but has been able to contain him at the crease. The big-hitting West Indian has scored 54 runs off 53 balls against the Pakistan spinner. Hafeez will be hoping to put some pressure on Gayle in their next match.

Darren Bravo vs Hasan Ali

Darren Bravo hasn’t fallen to Hasan Ali in ODIs, but he has struggled against the Pakistan fast bowler. The West Indies batsman has scored just 21 runs off 40 balls at a strike-rate of 52.5. Ali will be hoping to send Bravo packing early on in his innings on Friday.

Shai Hope vs Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan will be fancying his chances against Shai Hope as he has dismissed the West Indian twice in ODIs. Hope has managed just 31 runs off 33 balls against Shadab. Hope will have to draw out a clear cut plan for leg-spinner when he is up against the bowler in their next match.

