Home / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: West Indies aim to bounce back vs Netherlands, Table topper Zimbabwe face USA
Live

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: West Indies aim to bounce back vs Netherlands, Table topper Zimbabwe face USA

Jun 26, 2023 12:59 PM IST
OPEN APP

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Follow here the live score and latest updates of West Indies vs Netherlands and Zimbabwe vs USA cricket matches.

West Indies vs Netherlands and Zimbabwe vs USA Live Score ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: West Indies face Netherlands in their ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier, at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. The Dutch won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe face USA in their Qualifier, at the Harare Sports Club. USA won the toss and opted to bowl. In Group A, Zimbabwe are on top of the table with six points, followed by Netherlands (4) in second, and West Indies in third with four points. Netherlands are fourth with two points and winless USA are bottom.

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: West Indies vs Netherlands and Zimbabwe vs USA Latest Updates
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: West Indies vs Netherlands and Zimbabwe vs USA Latest Updates(AP)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 26, 2023 12:57 PM IST

    ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Live Score: Zimbabwe 16/0 in 6.4 overs

    Zimbabwe are at 16/0 in 6.4 overs vs USA. Gumble (7*) and Kaia (9*) are currently batting for them.

  • Jun 26, 2023 12:56 PM IST

    ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Live Score: West Indies 28/0 in 5.5 overs

    West Indies have reached 28/0 in 5.5 overs vs Netherlands, with Charles (13*) and King (14*) currently batting.

  • Jun 26, 2023 12:55 PM IST

    ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Live Score: Toss update

    Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl vs West Indies. Meanwhile, USA won the toss and also opted to bowl vs Zimbabwe.

    ZIM vs USA Playing XIs-

    ZIM: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie(w), Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava

    USA: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel(c), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir(w), Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Usman Rafiq, Abhishek Paradkar

    WI vs NED playing XIs-

    WI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

    NED: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma

  • Jun 26, 2023 12:51 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers as West Indies face Netherlands and Zimbabwe take on USA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icc world cup qualifiers icc world cup west indies cricket + 1 more

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: WI vs NED, ZIM vs USA Latest Updates

cricket
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 12:57 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Follow here the live score and latest updates of West Indies vs Netherlands and Zimbabwe vs USA cricket matches.

Live ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: West Indies vs Netherlands and Zimbabwe vs USA Latest Updates(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Amid Sarfaraz Khan snub, five Ranji behemoths who never received an India cap

In the wake of domestic performances from Sarfaraz being overlooked, here are five domestic behemoths who never got a chance to play for India.

Will Sarfaraz Khan join the list of promising cricketers never to play for India?(Getty)
cricket
Published on Jun 26, 2023 12:43 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Second only to Bradman: Ignored Sarfaraz Khan's mind-boggling numbers

Sarfaraz Khan's name was absent from India's Test squad against West Indies, leading to many wondering just what the Mumbai star needs to do for a spot.

Sarfaraz Khan has been on fire ever since he returned to Mumbai after a year playing for Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)
cricket
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 12:54 PM IST
ByRohit Mundayur

'If Rahane can be made vice-captain…': BCCI's glimmer of hope for dropped Pujara

If Ajinkya Rahane's Test career can receive a fresh lease of life, there's no reason to believe that Cheteshwar Pujara has played his last for India.

End of the road for Cheteshwar Pujara or not?(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 11:45 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Was taking an injection every session': Ishant Sharma's shocking revelation

Ishant Sharma had missed out on the 2015 World Cup due to injury, with Mohit Sharma taking his place.

Ishant last played for India in November 2021(Getty Images)
cricket
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 11:18 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch - Air hostess stuns Dhoni with chocolates, note: 'Couldn't stop blushing'

Seated by the window, MS Dhoni was in a relaxed state when the air hostess approached with a tray of chocolates, the video of which has since gone viral.

MS Dhoni was in for a pleasant gesture during his flight.(Screengrab)
cricket
Published on Jun 26, 2023 09:52 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'If IPL is such an important part...': Lloyd on West Indies losing players

Clive Lloyd has said that the West Indies should have a situation where players must want to play for their country

Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd poses with the Cricket World Cup Trophy.(Getty Images)
cricket
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 08:52 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Kohli partied all night and next day scored 250': IND star shares unheard tale

The veteran India pacer recounted how Virat Kohli used to be in his younger days and how the former captain has changed with age.

India's Virat Kohli prepares to walk out to bat(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 10:06 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Gavaskar on Rahane vice-captaincy call, makes 3 picks as next Test skipper

The stunning comeback in WTC final was not just rewarded with a second successive opportunity, but Rahane was elevated back to the vice-captaincy role as well.

Sunil Gavaskar gives his verdict on Ajinkya Rahane vice-captaincy call
cricket
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 08:02 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

BCCI official on why Sarfaraz is 'getting ignored time and again' by selectors

While the decision of the selectors was widely criticised by former players, a BCCI official explained the reasons behind Sarfaraz being repeatedly ignored.

Sarfaraz Khan has been ignored for the Australia Test series, WTC final and for the tour of West Indies(PTI)
cricket
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 10:28 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Caribbean tour chance for Samson to make an India turnaround

His talent has never been in doubt, but the keeper-batter must produce big performances to be in the frame for the ODI World Cup.

Sanju Samson has only played 11 ODIs and 17 T20Is for India(Getty Images)
cricket
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 08:08 AM IST
ByVivek Krishnan

‘Is SKY considered for Tests or not?’: Ex-IND star poses tough question for BCCI

The former India cricketer has quizzed the selectors about Suryakumar Yadav’s future in the Indian Test side ahead of the West Indies series.

Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut against Australia earlier this year (Getty Images)
cricket
Updated on Jun 25, 2023 11:12 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Karunaratne century, Hasaranga five-for help Sri Lanka knock Ireland out

Scotland also made it three wins from three in Group B as they beat Oman by 76 runs, with both teams joining Sri Lanka in reaching the next round.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne made a run-a-ball 103
cricket
Published on Jun 25, 2023 09:06 PM IST
AFP |

Hasaranga extends ODI record in WC Qualifiers, equals Younis' massive feat

Equalling Waqar Younis' massive feat, Hasaranga bagged a brilliant five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka crushed Ireland by 133 runs.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jun 25, 2023 08:19 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

When the 2005 Edgbaston Test sparked an England revival

Australia’s Ashes domination of 1990s and early 2000s was halted in 2nd Test of the epic 2005 series. It has helped England restore balance to the rivalry since

2005 Ashes also occupies an exalted position in recent cricketing history, for no series has had the sustained intensity that was on display through that five-match duel.
cricket
Published on Jun 25, 2023 07:46 PM IST
ByVivek Krishnan, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out