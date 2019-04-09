ICC World Cup squad: Former chief selector Vengsarkar names surprise choice for number 4 spot

Ever since the news came out that the Indian squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 will be announced on April 15, fans have been on an over drive trying to figure out who all will make it to the showpiece event. While the majority of players select themselves, there are a few spots which are still up for grabs and one of them is the contentious number 4 slot.

The team management has tried several option over the past couple of years but the conundrum continues. Former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has made a couple of bold and surprising choices for the position.

“There are a lot of them who are good enough. KL Rahul or Ajinkya Rahane are good, then there is Mayank Agarwal who did so well in Australia. I am surprised that he is not around,” Vengsarkar said in an interview to Times of India.

When asked about India’s chances at the event, the former India captain opined that the team under Virat Kohli has the necessary arsenal to reach the last 4.

“India have a chance to reach the last four. We have the best (bowling) attack so far. If we compare our attack to the previous teams at the World Cup, this is better than ever. That’s why we have hope. When India did badly, it was because of the last 10 overs where we were unable to contain the rival batsmen. Now, with Bumrah and the others, it’s formidable,” the Mumbai stalward said.

Vengsarkar has played 116 Tests and 129 ODIs for India and was also a member of the 1983 World Cup winning squad.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 13:07 IST