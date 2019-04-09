ICC World Cup 2019: IPL performances will not influence World Cup squad, says MSK Prasad

The Indian squad for the World Cup will be announced on April 15 and chief selector MSK Prasad has said that performances in the ongoing IPL will not have too much of a bearing on the players picked for the marquee event.

Prasad echoed the words of Virat Kohli, as the skipper too had said that the squad is fairly settled and hence, any performances in the IPL might not be enough to either grab or lose out on positions in the World Cup squad.

“No, I don’t think we are looking at IPL showing,” MSK Prasad, the chairman of the selection committee was quoted as saying by India Today. When asked whether a strong performance in the franchise league will help the selectors seal those undecided slots, MSK said: “No, not really. We are quite clear.”

It seems as if the Indian management is on the same page as far as the World Cup squad is concerned as earlier vice-captain Rohit Sharma too said that the World Cup team should be not be picked on the basis of performances in a T20 tournament.

“I feel IPL should not be the criteria for team selection. You can’t select a team for the 50-over format from a 20-over event, it’s my personal opinion. IPL is a different ball game. Its franchise cricket and yes, form matters a lot. But in the last four years, we have played enough ODI matches, enough T20 cricket. That should be enough to understand these are the players that we want,” Rohit said.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 10:02 IST