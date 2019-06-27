ICC World Cup updated points table, highest run scorer and highest wicket-takers’ list

Pakistan kept alive their chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, cruising to a six-wicket win against previously unbeaten New Zealand at Edgbaston.

New Zealand scored 237 for six in their 50 overs but that total proved inadequate as Babar Azam scored an impressive unbeaten 101 and Haris Sohail (68) offered valuable support.

Pakistan reached their target off the first ball of their final over, finishing on 241-4.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma 2 sixes away from breaking Dhoni’s ODI record

Keeping the eerie similarities with the 1992 World Cup going, Pakistan put an end to New Zealand’s unbeaten run. The victory meant New Zealand remain on No. 2 in the ICC World Cup 2019 points table with 11 points in 7 matches, behind Australia, the only team to secure semi-final qualification with 12 points from 7 matches.

Watch highlights of Pakistan vs New Zealand match

Pakistan, on the other hand, rose to the sixth position, displacing Sri Lanka. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side, who beat South Africa on Sunday to revive their flagging World Cup campaign, now have seven points, level with fifth-placed Bangladesh and just one point behind hosts England.

Also Read: Weather forecast, rain chances of India vs West Indies match at Manchester

The ’92 champions need to win their remaining two matches to stand a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

India will play West Indies on Thursday and Virat Kohli’s men have a chance to climb to the second spot if they manage to beat West Indies by a handsome margin.

Here’s how the points table looks like

Babar Azam was the star of the match with his unbeaten century.

During the course of his innings, Babar became the second-fastest to reach 3,000 one-day international runs in front of thousands of fanatical Pakistan fans.

Babar, 24, took 11 innings more than South Africa’s Hashim Amla, who reached the milestone in 57 innings, but overtook West Indies great Viv Richards (69 innings).

He reached his hundred off 124 balls with 11 fours.

Azam’s entered the top run-scorers’ chart of ICC World Cup 2019 with his century on Wednesday. He is currently at 7th position with 333 runs to his name. The list headed by David Warner, who has scored 500 runs. Here’s the full list

In the bowlers’ list, Mohammad Amir became the joint second highest wicket-taker along with England’s Jofra Archer. Here’s the full list

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 10:22 IST