India vs West Indies, World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma 2 big hits away from breaking Dhoni’s ODI record

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma is just two big hits away from breaking MS Dhoni’s record of hitting most number of sixes for India in ODIs. Rohit, who missed out against Afghanistan after getting out cheaply to Mujeeb ur Rahman, will have the opportunity to break the most sixes record in India’s next ICC World Cup 2019 match against West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday.

Rohit currently has 224 sixes to his name in 210 ODIs and needs just two more sixes to go past Dhoni’s tally of 225 ODI sixes. If Rohit achieves the same against West Indies then he will also climb to the 4th spot in the most sixes in ODIs list.

Also Read: Virat Kohli 37 runs away from huge world record

The list is currently led by former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who has a staggering 351 sixes to his name. Afridi is followed by West Indian talisman Chris Gayle, who has so far hit 324 sixes in ODIs.

Watch India’s bowling coach’s reaction amid orange jersey controversy

Rohit, who has played only 210 ODIs so far, has the best sixes/match ratio among the top 5 six hitters. He is the only player in top 5 who has played less than 250 ODIs.

Also Read: Shami gives India ‘embarrassment of riches’ in World Cup

Against Pakistan, Rohit had already surpassed Dhoni to record the most number of international sixes. Rohit - 4th highest in the world - has 358 sixes (including ODIs, T20Is and Tests) compared to Dhoni’s 355.

The Indian vice-captain has been in tremendous form in this World Cup. With two centuries to his name against South Africa and Pakistan, he is currently India’s highest run-scorer in World Cup 2019. Rohit has 320 runs to his name in just 4 innings.

Rohit likes England

Rohit Sharma’s record in England in ODIs is nothing short of phenomenal. He’s just passed 1000

ODI runs in this country at a stratospheric average of nearly 72. A look at Rohit’s average country- wise in ODIs (greater than 5 innings in each country)

Such is his record, that it is the second-best average in England by anyone who has managed 1000+ ODI runs there.

Furthermore, it’s the highest batting average by any Indian batsman in any country (min. 1000 runs).

India would hope Rohit continues his stellar form against West Indies on Thursday to take India on the doorstep of a semi-final berth

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 08:48 IST