Iceland Cricket roasts ICC amid uncertainty over Pakistan's T20 World Cup participation: ‘Our loss Uganda's gain'

The T20 World Cup 2026 edition is less than 10 days away, but there is still no clarity on Pakistan's participation in the 20-team tournament, which begins on February 7. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the event after the ICC's decision to show Bangladesh the door for refusing to travel to India due to security concerns. After the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided against travelling to India, the ICC made the harsh decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in Group C. Iceland Cricket took to social media to brutally roast the ICC (AP)

Following Bangladesh's ouster, the PCB chief initially stated that the team would withdraw if the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said so. He then met with the top official, who stated that the final decision would be announced on either January 30 or February 2.

Amid the ongoing standoff between the ICC and PCB, Iceland Cricket, known for its playful jabs on social media, once again took a humorous stance on the issue, and the official handle minced no words in taking potshots at the ICC, PCB, and even Scotland cricket.

Iceland Cricket joked that the team would not be able to replace Pakistan even if the ICC asked them, as it is just too late now, saying they are not like “Scotland,” which can come at the last minute and replace another team (Bangladesh).

"Dear@ICC, it is with a heavy heart that we now announce our unavailability to replace Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Regardless of whether they now withdraw, the short timescales ensure it is impossible for our squad to prepare in the professional manner necessary to compete effectively in this global cricketing spectacle. We are not like Scotland and able to turn up on a whim, with no kit sponsor," the official handle of Iceland Cricket wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Our players are from all walks of life and cannot simply drop their occupations to fly halfway around the world to experience temperatures only normally felt in Finnish saunas. Our captain, a professional baker, needs to attend to his oven, our ship captain needs to steer his vessel, and our bankers need to go bankrupt (again). This is the harsh reality of cricket at the amateur level of the game,” it added.