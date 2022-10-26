'If early wickets fall down...': Sunil Gavaskar suggests massive Hardik selection decision for Rohit Sharma and co.

Team India will return to action for their second match of the T20 World Cup campaign on Thursday when the side takes on Netherlands in Sydney. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team had registered an emphatic four-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan in its opening game of the tournament, and will be aiming to keep the momentum intact when it takes on the Dutch side. However, ahead of their second match, the side faces a concern over the fitness of all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The 28-year-old star played a crucial role in the side's victory over Pakistan, taking three wickets and scoring an important 40 as he partnered Virat Kohli with the bat to ensure India stabilised after the early setbacks in the run-chase. After the 10th over of India's batting, Team India's physio had come running out to tend to Pandya's knee, indicating that the player has some trouble. And so, ahead of the game against Netherlands, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes it would be better to “rest” the all-rounder.

“Well if he has a bit of a niggle, it makes sense to rest him because the game on Sunday against South Africa is going to be a big game too. So I think anybody who's got a bit of a niggle, you want to keep them a little fresh for Sunday's game. But again, it's a T20 format and you don't want to take a team lightly,” Gavaskar said.

“I think I would like to see Deepak Hooda in the team simply because if Hardik Pandya is not there then you have Dinesh Karthik coming in at No. 5. And that might be just a little bit of a concern because if early wickets fall down then you might be just short of batting.”

Further advocating for Hooda's selection, Gavaskar said that he can take care of Pandya's bowling overs as well.

“So I do believe you should bring Deepak Hooda and let him bat at No. 5 and that will take care of Hardik Pandya's overs. Deepak Hooda doesn't have to bowl his full quota of overs and Axar Patel can bowl the remaining overs and we will still get 20 overs done,” Gavaskar further said.

