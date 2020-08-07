‘If I can help take pressure off Virat, I’ll do everything I can’: How Aaron Finch hopes to help Kohli in IPL

cricket

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 09:24 IST

Aaron Finch is looking forward to playing under Virat Kohli in the IPL 2020. The Australia opener, who was procured by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL auction for Rs 4.4 crore in December last year, along with Kohli, is expected to solve the batting woes of the franchise, a detrimental factor behind their IPL struggles.

Finch comes with an experience of having played 61 T20Is for Australia, 75 matches in the IPL and another 62 in the Big Bash League. A former No. 1 batsman in the ICC T20 rankings, Finch is currently No. 3 in the list and his addition bodes well for the RCB for the IPL 2020, starting September 19 in the UAE.

“It will be my first time playing under Virat’s leadership but something I’m very excited about. Having played against him for a number of years now in international cricket and IPL I know how driven and competitive he is, that something I’m looking forward to seeing up close,” Finch told ANI.

“I hope that my experience will come in handy, being able to help out anyone I can during the IPL. If that means I can help take some pressure off Virat then I will do everything I have to.”

Finch and Kohli have been up against each other as rival skippers so Australia’s limited-overs captain knows exactly the kind of person and situation he will be dealing with during his RCB stay. Finch admits he will miss playing in front of a packed Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru but is psyched to be playing in the Emirates.

“I know how competitive and driven he is. I can’t wait to join up with RCB,” Finch said. “To get the opportunity to play for a franchise that has some of the greatest players in the world is going to be fun. It would have been amazing to play in front of the home crowd at Chinnaswamy but representing the franchise in UAE will still mean a huge amount to me.”