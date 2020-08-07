e-paper
Home / Cricket / MS Dhoni returns to nets in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2020

MS Dhoni returns to nets in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2020

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni has hit the ground running in a bid to prepare for the IPL, hitting the JSCA indoor facility.

cricket Updated: Aug 07, 2020 09:11 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni in action during the 2019 IPL.
MS Dhoni in action during the 2019 IPL.(Getty Images)
         

MS Dhoni’s sabbatical from cricket is all set to end as the Chennai Super Kings captain gears up to return for the IPL 2020, starting September 19 in the UAE. A day after Suresh Raina said Dhoni’s ‘helicopters’ are expected to be out soon, it seems as if his former CSK and India captain has taken Raina’s words seriously.

Also Follow: IPL 2020 Full Coverage

As per reports, Dhoni has hit the ground running in a bid to prepare for the IPL, hitting the JSCA indoor facility ahead of the IPL. Due to lockdown and social distancing, there aren’t too many bowlers available in Ranchi at the moment, so Dhoni has taken to facing bowling machines for the time being.

Also Read | IPL 2020: 10 Indian Premier League things you won’t see in UAE

“He (Dhoni) visited the JSCA International Stadium Complex last week. He practised at the indoor facility using bowling machine,” a Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) office-bearer told the New Indian Express. “He did batting practice for two days over the weekend, but has not returned since.” I honestly don’t know what are his plans or whether he will come back for training. We only know he has visited the facility for practice,” said the official.

Reports further suggest that Dhoni used to train regularly at the facility for the IPL before the lockdown was imposed. With the CSK team expected to gather in Chennai on August 20 before the players take off for the UAE, Dhoni has some couple of weeks left to get the most of the training facility in Ranchi. Earlier this year, Dhoni was part of the scheduled month-long training camp, which did not last long because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

