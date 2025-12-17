Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

‘If I can learn even a little from MS Dhoni…': CSK's new uncapped star revels in sharing dugout with India legend

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 17, 2025 06:13 am IST

CSK spent big on two uncapped cricketers, adding more depth to their squad for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

Chennai Super Kings broke the bank on 20-year-old left-arm spinner Prashant Veer, acquiring him for 14.2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction on Tuesday. CSK also paid 14.2 crore for Kartik Sharma, and the pair became the joint-highest paid uncapped players in IPL auction history, having come at a base price of 30 lakh each.

MS Dhoni is a CSK and India legend.(AFP)
MS Dhoni is a CSK and India legend.(AFP)

The Uttar Pradesh player will be joining a franchise that has the joint-most IPL titles with Mumbai Indians (5), and will be in the spotlight in the upcoming season, especially due to the price tag. He will also be joining a team that has a legendary player, MS Dhoni.

Also Read: CSK squad after IPL 2026 auction: Full list of players purchased by Chennai Super Kings with their respective prices

Speaking to India Today, Prashant opened up on becoming Dhoni's teammate. He said, "Sir, it was truly surprising for me. I hadn’t expected this much. I had spoken to their Chennai officials before, and they had mentioned something, but I didn’t anticipate this level of opportunity. I feel very blessed and am excited to meet Dhoni bhai. I’ll try to learn as much as I can from him. Right now, it’s just the beginning; I have to focus on playing cricket."

On what advice he would ask from Dhoni, he said, "There’s no specific plan yet. Maybe just a couple of things about cricket, his mindset. If I can learn even a little from him, it’ll be very helpful."

For Uttar Pradesh, Prashant was in good form at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smacking 112 runs in six innings at an average of over 37 and a strike rate exceeding 170. He has also taken nine wickets in seven games.

Apart from Kartik and Prashant, CSK also acquired Akeal Hosein for 2 crore. The biggest buy in the mini auction was Cameron Green, as KKR purchased him for 25.2 crore, from a base price of 2 crore. He also became the most expensive overseas cricketer in IPL history.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Pakistan Live Score match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Pakistan Live Score match Today.
News / Cricket News / ‘If I can learn even a little from MS Dhoni…': CSK's new uncapped star revels in sharing dugout with India legend
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On