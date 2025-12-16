CSK squad after IPL 2026 auction: Full list of players purchased by Chennai Super Kings with their respective prices

Chennai Super Kings splurged big on uncapped Indian all-rounder Prashant Veer, paying a hefty INR 14.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction on Tuesday. CSK also broke the bank for uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma, buying him for the same price. With a base price of INR 30 lakh, the duo became the joint-highest paid uncapped players in IPL auction history. UP all-rounder Prashant Veer in action.(HT_PRINT)

Veer, an all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 112 runs in six innings at an average of over 37 and a strike rate exceeding 170, while also taking nine wickets in seven matches. Kartik, a wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, has featured in 12 T20s, scoring 334 runs at an average of 30.36 and a strike rate of 162.92, including two fifties. In the Ranji Trophy, he played five matches, amassing 331 runs at an average of 55.16, with two centuries.

CSK also secured West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein for INR 2 crore in a straightforward deal, picking him up at his base price without any competition.

Ahead of the mini-auction, CSK traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson. Samson is expected to open for CSK next season, alongside either Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ayush Mhatre.

Full list of players purchased by CSK: Akeal Hosein ( ₹2 crore), Prashant Veer ( ₹14.2 crore), Kartik Sharma ( ₹14.2 crore), Matthew Short ( ₹1.5 crore), Aman Khan ( ₹40 lakhs), Rahul Chahar ( ₹5.2 crore), Matt Henry ( ₹2 crore), Sarfaraz Khan ( ₹75 lahs)

Released: Ravindra Jadeja (traded to Rajasthan Royals), Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Sam Curran (traded to Rajasthan Royals), Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shaik Rasheed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Retained: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson (traded from Rajasthan Royals), Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis.