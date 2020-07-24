e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Everybody said if Ashwin plays, India will win the World Cup’

‘Everybody said if Ashwin plays, India will win the World Cup’

Ashwin revealed how the attention given to him by the media and fans ahead of his World Cup debut spurred the off-spinner to give his best in the two matches he played in the 2011 WC.

cricket Updated: Jul 24, 2020 11:28 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
R Ashwin dismissed the dangerous Shane Watson in the quarterfinal.
R Ashwin dismissed the dangerous Shane Watson in the quarterfinal.(Getty Images)
         

R Ashwin made his India debut in 2010 but it wasn’t until his performances at the 2011 World Cup that the off-spinner really began to make heads turn. Ashwin, who had played seven ODIs was drafted in India’s World Cup squad, but got his first game against West Indies – India’s sixth of the campaign, where he picked up 2 wickets for 41 runs as India won the match by 80 runs.

Ashwin revealed how the attention given to him by the media and fans ahead of his World Cup debut spurred the off-spinner to give his best. After South Africa beat India by three wickets, MS Dhoni included Ashwin in the Playing XI against West Indies. He played the high-profile quarterfinal against Australia, and although Ashwin picked up four wickets from two games, his variety in bowling and the kind of wickets he got raised his stocks.

Also Read | ‘Asking Srinath to bowl another over would’ve been embarrassing’: Kumble recalls ‘Perfect 10’ against Pakistan

“I remember that World Cup very, very clearly. Every morning I woke up, I wasn’t playing in the XI. I hadn’t played a lot of one-day cricket also leading into the World Cup. I just played a few games but I had performed quite very well, and every day I woke up, the paper would read Ashwin should get a game, Ashwin should be playing so and so forth,” Ashwin told SportsKeeda in an interview.

Also Read | ‘If child is not chubby, there’s something wrong’: Kohli reveals his mother’s concerns while following fitness regime

Over the next five years, Ashwin went on to become India’s premier Test spinners and one of the world’s best. However, the beginning wasn’t as smooth. With Harbhajan Singh operating as India’s No. 1 spinner, Ashwin explained how it was a bit of a spot for the management to include both spinners in the Playing XI, but once he saw the confidence the people of India had in him, it, it egged him on.

“We had Bhajju pa (Harbhajan Singh) who was playing in the XI as well. So, I was finding it very difficult to balance. For me, it was like, I would like to be playing, I want to be playing,” Ashwin said.

“Every cricketer wants to play, but here I am, being told that I must play. So, delivery of the fact saying, Ashwin will play and he will help the team win, sort of told me, if I have to play I need to win the World Cup for the country because everybody had said that I should play and if I play, India will win the World Cup.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
After HC order, Cong calls meeting; assembly session expected soon
After HC order, Cong calls meeting; assembly session expected soon
‘Webcast events, use technology in best possible manner’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
‘Webcast events, use technology in best possible manner’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In