'If I'm the captain, I would tell Rishabh Pant...': Sachin Tendulkar sounds alarm over India star's 'risky' batting

Team India will kick off its new World Test Championship cycle on Friday as it takes on Ben Stokes' England in the first Test of the five-match series in England. The series is significant not just in terms of the WTC cycle, but also because it begins India's transitional era in the longest format. With two stalwarts of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, retiring from the format, the series will see a relatively younger Indian team aiming to make its mark in Test cricket. While Shubman Gill leads the side for the first time, Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter, will be his deputy. Sachin Tendulkar (R) had some advice for Rishabh Pant ahead of India's 1st Test against England(AP/PTI)

Pant will continue to bat at No. 5 in the Test side, but with added leadership duties, the spotlight on his temperament and approach has only intensified. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, long known for his fearless strokeplay, now faces growing calls for maturity, especially in light of the criticism he copped during India’s 2024/25 tour of Australia.

Pant’s tendency to throw his wicket away drew sharp reactions from both fans and former cricketers, with many questioning his decision-making under pressure. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has now stressed the need for Pant to evolve; while Tendulkar did encourage Pant to back his instincts, he stressed the southpaw must bat with greater responsibility if he is to fulfil his potential in the longest format.

"He [Pant] should back his instincts most of the time," Tendulkar said. “But there'll be situations where he'll have to curb his game in the interests of the team,” he added, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

“I know that whatever he does the rest of the time will also be in the interest of the team, but the approach might have to be different. He has to have that flexibility in his mind. If there are times when you're looking to save the game, then he may have to adapt that defensive approach, for let's say an hour or 45 minutes or sometimes two hours, where he'll have to just take those risky shots out of the game and not be as aggressive. He could be positive, but the shot selection will come into play.”

‘If I were captain…'

Tendulkar also explained how he would handle Rishabh Pant if he were the Indian captain. He stated that he would allow the wicketkeeper-batter a free hand in his aggressive approach, but if India needed to save the match, he would want Pant to play responsibly.

"Nine out of ten times, if I'm the captain, I'll say, 'Just go out and play your game, why worry about anything.' If you're looking to save the game, that is when the approach changes a bit, but otherwise I would tell him that you go out and be yourself and do what you feel is in the best interest of the team," said Tendulkar.