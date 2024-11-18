'If India are to win this series...': AUS legend makes huge Virat Kohli-Rishabh Pant Border-Gavaskar Trophy prediction

Fans will be glued to their television sets when India take on Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is scheduled to start on November 22. Ahead of the series, the Australian media has been obsessed with former India captain Virat Kohli, dishing out poetic praises. India's Virat Kohli, right, and Rishabh Pant walks towards pavilion after a match.(AP)

But the veteran India batter is currently in bad form and was part of the team that recently got whitewashed by New Zealand 0-3 at home. Kohli only managed to muster 93 runs at 15.50, which is also his lowest average in a home series in the last seven years.

Ahead of the opener, Australia legend Michael Clarke made a massive prediction for Kohli. Hailing his record in Australia, he said, "Virat Kohli's record in Australia is phenomenal. I actually think his record is better than what it is in India. I think he's got six hundreds in 13 Tests in Australia."

"If India are to win this series, it has to be Virat Kohli leading run scorer with Rishabh Pant just behind," he added.

Virat Kohli enjoys playing in Australia

Kohli will also have the chance to break plenty of records. He will be aiming to overtake Sachin Tendulkar's record of 1809 Test runs in Australia. He currently has 1352 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 54.08, needing 458 more to get top spot.

Kohli got his maiden Test ton vs Australia in January 2012 at the Adelaide Oval, slamming 116 runs off 213 balls. The Adelaide Oval is a special stadium for him. He has 509 runs at the venue, averaging at 63.62. With 102 more runs, he can overtake Brian Lara's tally of 610 runs and become the highest-scoring visiting batter at this venue.

He also has captained India to their first-ever Test series win in Australia during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, getting wins in Adelaide and Melbourne for a 2-1 victory.