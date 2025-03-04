'If India don't make the final...': Gambhir cautioned as Brad Haddin drops truth bomb after Rohit Sharma's sharp retort

India captain Rohit Sharma fired back at the critics over the narrative that the team has been handed an advantage of playing all their Champions Trophy matches at one venue—Dubai. However, former Australia cricketer Brad Haddin claimed that with India having settled in Dubai, where the pitch has favoured the side, all the pressure will be on them in the semifinal clash against the Aussies on Tuesday. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and Captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the team's match against Australia(BCCI X)

India refused to tour Pakistan for the ICC tournament for political and security reasons. Hence, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), hosts, were forced to adopt the hybrid model under which Dubai was picked as the neutral venue for all of India's matches. Critics, including Pat Cummins, reckoned India had been handed an "undeniable advantage" in Dubai as they don't have to go through the hassle of travelling from one venue to another and have familiarised themselves with the conditions in the UAE.

Haddin said the situation has only put more pressure on India to make the final, despite labelling them as outright favourites. "India are in the unique position that they've played every game at the same venue, there is no grass in the square, it is dry. It suits India and I just think all the pressure is on them," Haddin said on the Willow Talk podcast.

"They've got it set up, they're playing great cricket but it's a one-off shootout. Australia pride themselves on making sure they're tournament play is spot-on and this is one of those games. And I don't think there's any pressure on the Australians at all. They've (India) had it all their own way and I can see - I don't know whether it's an upset - but I can see Australia beating India in these conditions. And I hope so, especially for where the tournament's been."

Haddin cautions Gautam Gambhir

While the clash will be billed as India's chance at levelling the score after the defeat at home in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia, Haddin reckoned anything less than a win will be strongly criticised in India. He also felt there would be pressure on India head coach Gautam Gambhir because the team has not produced the desired results during his tenure thus far.

"I think there's a lot of pressure on India, with the way they've played their cricket since (coach) Gautam Gambhir has taken over," he added. "They probably haven't had the success or style of game that's really been that attractive for the last six months. So I think the pressure is right on India to make a final. And I think if they don't make the final, there will be a big reaction."