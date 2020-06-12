e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / If it doesn’t swing, it becomes easier for batsmen: Ishant Sharma on saliva ban

If it doesn’t swing, it becomes easier for batsmen: Ishant Sharma on saliva ban

The lanky pacer, who has 297 Test and 115 ODI wickets to his name, feels that bowlers will need to take special precautions to ensure that they don’t use saliva as it is an old practice.

cricket Updated: Jun 12, 2020 13:54 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Ishant Sharma
India's Ishant Sharma (REUTERS)
         

The ban on the usage of saliva for shining the cricket ball during Test matches can make things easier for batsmen as the new ball might not swing as much, feels India pacer Ishant Sharma. The ICC on Tuesday decided to ban the use of saliva to shine the ball in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ishant, who has played 97 Tests, argued that competition should be fair and not tilted towards the batsman. The lanky fast bowler feared that the new rule might have an adverse effect on the effectiveness of the new ball in Test cricket, which is considered to be the toughest period for any batting side, especially if in the first session of a Test match.

“If we don’t shine the red ball, it doesn’t swing, then it becomes really easy for the batsman. I think the competition should be fair and not a batsman dominated game,” the 31-year-old said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Saliva is primarily used on a new ball while sweat is used on the old ball when reverse swing comes into play.

The lanky pacer, who has 297 Test and 115 ODI wickets to his name, feels that bowlers will need to take special precautions to ensure that they don’t use saliva as it is an old practice.

“I feel that the most important thing will be avoiding the use of saliva on the ball and refraining from shining the ball.

“We will have to take special precautions for this as we are used to shining the ball, especially the red ball,” said Sharma, who represents Delhi in domestic cricket.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar
1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Lockdown not to be re-announced in Maharashtra, tweets CM Thackeray’s office
Lockdown not to be re-announced in Maharashtra, tweets CM Thackeray’s office
In Covid-19 discussion, Rahul Gandhi says ‘understand my country’s DNA’
In Covid-19 discussion, Rahul Gandhi says ‘understand my country’s DNA’
‘Search your soul’: Bengal Governor on video of mistreatment of decomposed bodies
‘Search your soul’: Bengal Governor on video of mistreatment of decomposed bodies
Azhar was eating; Sachin was bowling: How Harbhajan was spotted
Azhar was eating; Sachin was bowling: How Harbhajan was spotted
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In