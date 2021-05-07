'If it's going to be a drain on resources, or not safe, then it's not right to play T20 World Cup in India': Pat Cummins

The suspension of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League mid-season due to the surge in Covid-19 cases inside the bio-bubble has raised speculations regarding the shifting of the World T20 venue from India to the UAE. The tournament, which is set to place in October-November this year, is slated to take place in India.

But as per reports, a third wave is expected to hit India around the same time, and there are doubts whether it would be possible to hold the ICC marquee event in the country.

Also read: 'No protocol was breached, don't know what went wrong': Deepak Chahar on positive Covid cases at CSK camp

In a recent interview with Indian Express, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that it is too early to take a call on the subject when he was asked about the same.

Now, while speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins too, agreed that it is too early to take a call on shifting the venue of the ICC tournament.

“It probably too early to say. It’s six months away. The priority should be for cricket authorities to work with the Indian government to see what’s best for the Indian people,” Cummins said.

The right-arm speedster added that the T20 World Cup should be shifted if it leads to depletion of resources in India and/or is unsafe for the general public.

“If it’s going to be a drain on resources or it’s not going to be safe, then I don’t think it’s right to play it over here. That’s the first question which needs to be answered," Cummins said.