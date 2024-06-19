'If Jasprit Bumrah gets going, Team India gets going': Kris Srikkanth pins hopes on pacer for Super 8 at T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma's Team India ticked all the right boxes in the group stage of the T20 World Cup co-hosted by the United States and former champions West Indies. Former champions India outclassed Ireland, Pakistan and the USA to top Group A in the ICC event. With all roads leading to the Caribbean, former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has pinned hopes on pace ace Jasprit Bumrah. India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery(PTI)

After topping Group A in the ICC event, India have arrived in the Caribbean for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. Rohit and Co. will resume their title bid in the upcoming clash with Rashid Khan-starrer Afghanistan. Speaking ahead of the Super 8 clash between the two teams, former India opener Srikkanth admitted that pace ace Bumrah will lead the bowling attack of the Men In Blue.

'If Bumrah gets going, India gets going'

“I expect total scores of around 180 here. We have already seen two 200+ scores. I definitely think those fast bowlers have a big role to play in all fairness. For India, for example, it is going to be Bumrah, who will be the lead bowler for us. If Bumrah gets going, India gets going, and that is one thing for sure. For South Africa, Nortje is doing pretty well. He is brilliant. And Rabada is there for them. And of course, for the Aussies, everybody knows they have Hazlewood, Starc, and Cummins. You can't do anything without fast bowlers,” Srikkanth said on the Star Sports Press Room for Super 8.

Bumrah dished out a match-winning performance in the thrilling clash between India and Pakistan. Bumrah bagged three wickets and leaked 14 runs in the blockbuster clash between the traditional rivals. Taking the conditions out of the equation, pace ace Bumrah will play a major role in India's campaign in the Super 8 stage at the T20 World Cup. Bumrah has taken 16 wickets for India in the T20 World Cups from 2016 to 2024. Bumrah has five wickets to his name in the ongoing edition of the ICC event. The Indian speed merchant has only conceded 45 runs (11 overs) in three games.