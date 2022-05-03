'If this guy keeps working hard, he'll become a very good player': Gambhir's huge praise for LSG's 'standout player'

Ever since Gautam Gambhir took over as mentor for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, there has been no death in the emergence of Indian youngsters this season. The likes of Ayush Badoni, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have made heads turn with their impressive performances, and collectively have helped put LSG in the top half of the IPL 2022 points table. With seven wins from 10 matches, LSG, with 14 points are second in the list, next only to fellow debutants Gujarat Titans and look good for a place in the Playoffs. (Also Read: 'The man is in form, get him out there' - Gavaskar says RR should have sent 24-year-old to bat ahead of Karun Nair)

On Sunday, LSG registered a six-run win over Delhi Capitals and for his outstanding figures of 4/16, pacer Mohsin Khan was adjudged Player of the Match. Calling the 23-year-old quick a 'standout player', Gambhir lavished praise on Mohsin and credited his special spell for turning the match in LSG’s favour.

"For me, the standout player was Mohsin Khan. You can't ask for someone like him and this kind of a spell on such a wicket at Wankhede – four overs 4/16… unbelievable. But we still haven't played out best cricket and there is still a long way to go. Mohsin's over turned the game in our favour. It's not about one over, but the spell that he bowled. And that one over where he got Rovman Powell and Shardul Thakur out was the turning point. Young guy with such a great head on his shoulders. Too much of confidence, backing his skills. If the guy keeps working hard, he would probably become a very good player," Gambhir said after the match.

While Mohsin was the outstanding performer, half-centuries from captain KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda set the tone and got LSG a solid total of 195/3. Gambhir lauded their efforts but admitted that LSG need to get better if they are to make it to the Playoffs.

"We again got out of jail. KL was unbelievable, Hooda brilliant," Gambhir added. "I don't think we have played our best cricket. Yes, we've got a win but I think we don't want to put anything under the carpet. We still need to keep getting better in all the three areas and that is what champion sides do."

