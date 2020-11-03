‘If MS Dhoni does that, he will score 400 runs in next IPL’: Sunil Gavaskar has an advice for CSK captain

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 21:28 IST

Chennai Super Kings played their last match of IPL 2020 on Sunday where they defeated the Kings XI Punjab by 9-wickets. They were already out of the playoff race but the win against KXIP helped them end their season on a positive note.

In what was CSK’s worst season in IPL, the glimmer of hope was provided by captain MS Dhoni in their last match when he said ‘Definitely not’. It was MS Dhoni’s answer to commentator Danny Morrison who asked whether the KXIP clash was going to be the former’s last game in yellow.

Not only the cricket lovers got a reason to be happy but former Indian skipper and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar looked elated after getting aware of the news. He expressed his elation at the pre-match show on Star Sports.

“He has been such a charismatic cricketer, he brings so much joy with his batting, with his wicketkeeping, and leadership qualities. And his general demeanour on and off the field, what a role model he has been. The more we see of MS Dhoni, the better we feel,” said Gavaskar with a broad smile on his face.

IPL 2020 witnessed MS Dhoni’s return to the cricket field after almost 13 months. His rustiness and struggle with the bat were nothing but an effect of being away from competitive cricket. As a result, the CSK skipper had the worst outing in the IPL history – 200 runs, 7 sixes and no fifty-plus score.

Stressing on this fact, Gavaskar advised that Dhoni must keep on playing at least domestic cricket so that he shouldn’t miss on his timing.

“He has got to play competitive cricket. Being in the nets is fine but unless he plays competitive cricket, particularly because he is at an age where the reflexes slow down. What do you tend to lose as you get older is your timing,” said Gavaskar.

“Everything might look good. You might go to the gym to get stronger and fitter. But your timing changes. You think your foot is going towards the ball, but it’s just that much short for you getting a good drive or the ball going in the air,” he added.

Gavaskar also believes that if Dhoni gets regular in domestic cricket, he can regain his form and score 400 runs in next IPL season.

“He has to play domestic cricket. There might be no domestic cricket. In that case, not much can be done. But the more he plays competitive cricket actually matches... in the nets, there will be no pressure, match brings pressure. If he does that, I think he will be good to score 400 runs next year as well,” said Gavaskar.