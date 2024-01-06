'If pitches in India turn from Day 1…': England's Jonny Bairstow says dust bowls may backfire during IND vs ENG

Not that it was needed but India captain Rohit Sharma's fiery press conference questioning the double standards of those criticising the turning tracks on India and staying mum about bouncy pitches like the one in Newlands has given more than a hint about the surfaces England are likely to get during their tour. Rohit said he has no problems with bouncy and pacey tracks but people then should keep their "mouth shut" when the ball starts to turn from Day 1 in India. File photo of Jonny Bairstow in a Test match vs India

The second Test between India and South Africa in Newlands ended in a day and a half. With only 107 overs bowled, it ended up being the shortest Test match ever. Wickets tumbled like rain in Mumbai monsoon, runs were scarce... as if they fell under the highest tax bracket. The pitch was the quickest and bounciest one outside India in the ball-tracking era. India ended up on the winning side and to everyone's surprise, Rohit let it rip in the post-match press conference.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Amid all this, fears of turning out to be collateral damage have already started to grip the English camp. England are slated to tour India for a five-match Test series starting January 25. England keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow said it is pretty much expected that the ball would turn in India but whether it starts to misbehave from Day 1 is what remains to be seen. If it does start to turn from Day 1, then Bairstow says it will take India's potent seam attack out of the equation.

"India can produce different pitches: it doesn't have to turn. We've seen how potent their seam attack has been recently," Bairstow told Sky Sports.

"Look, I'm sure the pitches will turn: it's whether or not they'll turn from day one, which potentially negates a bit of their strength in their seam attack. We know how strong they are," he added.

The 34-year-old added that he does not want to overthink the challenge of facing spin bowling in India.

Bairstow ready for Axar, Ashwin, Jadeja challenge

"Obviously, the last time Axar and Ashwin played well. You forget that in that first Test match, the guys played really well, Rooty (Joe Root) got a double in the first Test match in Chennai and then the conditions changed quite drastically. We know that it's the quality spinners, especially in India, we know that they are going to come at us. Whether Axar plays, whether he doesn't play. Whether Jadeja plays or Kuldeep plays, who knows?

"We'll have to wait and see. But there's no point in overthinking things before their squad's announced before we see the pitch and the conditions that (are) in front of us." Bairstow said the onus will be on the entire team and not just the spinners to pick wickets.

"I think it will be the whole bowling attack's effort to go out there to take 20 wickets but it's not just the spinners. The seamers have got a big job to do, the batters in the field have massive jobs to do."With fellow wicketkeeper Ben Foakes earning a recall to the England team for the series, Bairstow is unsure who will be donning the wicketkeeper's gloves in India.

"I've not spoken to anyone about that. As long as I'm over there, as long as I'm fit and firing, the selection decisions will be taken out of my hands. But look, I'm fairly happy with where I'm at, whether I'm keeping, batting or whatever it is."

Defending champions England had a miserable ODI World Cup in India last year and with the Test series soon approaching, Bairstow wants to "get himself into a position where he can go and take on an Indian Test side".

"I've been getting my ankle right, just training in the gym pretty hard, catching up with friends and family." "Having come back from the injury that I had, it was a pretty full-on summer... it's been great to just have a bit of a refresh, have a bit of time with the family and just to make sure the ankle is as good as it can be."The five-Test series starts on January 25 in Hyderabad.