'If Rohit Sharma comes to auction...': PBKS official hints at major IPL auction shock amid MI future speculations

As the cricketing fraternity awaits the final decision on 2025 Indian Premier League mega auction, speculation is rife regarding the future of some of India's big names in the league, including Rohit Sharma, the current ODI and Test captain. Questions swirl around whether the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning skipper will continue his journey with Mumbai Indians after being stripped of the captaincy ahead of the 2024 season in favour of Hardik Pandya. Rohit Sharma during IPL 2024(PTI)

Rohit’s future with MI, a team he has led to five IPL titles, thus, hangs in the balance.

Rohit isn’t just one of the most celebrated cricketers in India’s cricketing history; he is also tied with MS Dhoni as the joint-most successful captain in IPL history. Under his astute leadership, MI clinched five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, solidifying their place as the most dominant franchise in the league. His legacy at MI is monumental, making the uncertainty over his retention all the more intriguing.

Potential Bidding War in the 2025 Mega Auction

If MI opts not to retain Rohit, the 2025 mega auction could witness a fierce bidding war. Given Rohit's experience, leadership qualities, and batting prowess, he would undoubtedly be one of the most coveted players on the auction table. Numerous franchises seeking a seasoned captain could view him as the ideal candidate to lead their squads, making his availability a game-changing factor in the upcoming auction.

One franchise that has already seemingly expressed interest in Rohit is the Punjab Kings (PBKS), a team in dire need of a new leader following Shikhar Dhawan's retirement. While PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta dismissed rumours of signing Rohit during the 2024 season, the 2025 mega auction presents a different scenario. Sanjay Bangar, the franchise's head of cricket development, hinted at the possibility but acknowledged that the 37-year-old will command a premium price.

"It all depends on whether we have the money in our pockets. If Rohit comes in the auction, I certainly believe, he is going to go for a high price," said Bangar in an interaction on the RAO Podcast Youtube channel.

Rohit’s journey with MI began in 2011, and he was thrust into the captaincy role midway through the 2013 season when Ricky Ponting stepped down. This decision proved to be a masterstroke, as Rohit led MI to their first title that very season. His leadership and on-field acumen transformed MI into a powerhouse.

Before his MI tenure, Rohit started his IPL career with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers (DC), where he played for the first three seasons. His performances were instrumental in DC’s title win in 2009, a season where he also won the Emerging Player of the Year award. With six IPL titles to his name, Rohit stands as the joint-most decorated player in IPL history, alongside Ambati Rayudu.

Over the course of his illustrious IPL career, Rohit has played in all 17 seasons, amassing 6,628 runs at an average of 29.72 in 257 matches. His contributions with the bat include two centuries, while he has also made his mark with the ball, taking 15 wickets, including a memorable hat-trick.