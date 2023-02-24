'If selectors feel I'm not worthy of my spot...': David Warner sets the record straight on his future after returning

Australia faced big defeats in the opening two Tests of the series against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The side endured an innings defeat in the first Test, and further faced a six-wicket loss in Delhi to concede the trophy yet again. Australia had put a relatively stronger outing in the second match of the series, but faced a batting-order collapse in the second innings that eventually led to their defeat.

The visitors had started Day 3 on 61/1 in the second innings, but were bundled on merely 113 before Lunch, with Ravindra Jadeja running through the batting order with a seven-wicket haul. Furthermore, the visitors faced further setbacks after the loss as David Warner and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out of the remainder of the series with injuries, while captain Pat Cummins will also miss the third Test due to a family illness.

Warner suffered from a concussion and a fracture in his elbow in the second match in Delhi; he was first ruled out of the Test before it was later confirmed that the player would miss the series as well. Warner struggled in the opening two Tests against India, managing just 1, 10 and 15 in three innings, while he didn't bat in the second innings of the Delhi Test after being subbed.

However, despite the criticism over his form, Warner has insisted that he would be available for selection for Australia.

“I’ve always said I’m playing to 2024; if the selectors feel that I’m not worthy of my spot, then so be it, and I can push on to the white-ball stuff,” Warner told reporters at Sydney Airport.

“I’ve got the next 12 months, a lot of cricket’s ahead for the team and if I can keep scoring runs and putting my best foot forward for the team and I can help my spot, it’d be great for the team."

Warner's Test career came under the cloud following his prolonged lean patch in the format. He had scored just one Test century in the last three years.

On Wednesday, Australia selector Tony Dodemaide refused to comment on Warner's Test future and whether he would be considered for Ashes selection.

"We'll address the Ashes planning (at a later time), but we are committed to picking the best fit and available players for Test series, particularly something as big as the Ashes," he had said.

Warner, however, has been included in Australia's 16-member ODI squad for the three-match series in India, starting March 17 in Mumbai.

