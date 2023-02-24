Home / Cricket / Australia's rising star confirms availability for 3rd Test vs India after Pat Cummins gets ruled out

Australia's rising star confirms availability for 3rd Test vs India after Pat Cummins gets ruled out

cricket
Updated on Feb 24, 2023 05:02 PM IST

Cameron Green has given Australia a huge boost, confirming his availability for the third Test match against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Pat Cummins will miss the third Test match.(REUTERS)
Pat Cummins will miss the third Test match.(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Currently 2-0 down in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green confirmed on Friday that he will be fit to feature in the third Test match in Indore, scheduled to begin from March 1. The 23-year-old missed the first two fixtures of the series due to a finger injury, which he failed to recover from.

He sustained the injury during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in December. Despite failing to recover, Green travelled with Pat Cummins and Coand missed the first Test in Nagpur. Also, missing the second Test match, Green had undergone surgery to treat his finger.

Also Read | ‘Probably, I would go with…’: Virat Kohli or Babar Azam? David Miller chooses who has better cover drive

Green also further revealed that he was close to participate in the second Test in New Delhi, but needed an extra week's rest. "I was so close in the last game, but I think probably having an extra week has helped a lot, so, yeah, I'm ready to go", Green said.

"Yeah, that's been good. I had my first hit probably four or five days ago against the pace bowlers and yeah, I felt completely fine. And yeah, thankfully it's not a really bouncy Australian wicket. So, over here you can get over the top-level pretty easily, so, yeah, all sweet", he further added.

Meanwhile, captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out for the third Test, as he will be spending time with his seriously ill mother, with Steve Smith set to take up the skipper role. The Aussies lost the first Test by an innings and 132 runs. Then they lost the second Test by six wickets, on Day 3. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was in hot-form and bagged a seven-wicket haul during Australia's second innings.

The second Test also saw Virat Kohli complete 25,000 runs in international cricket, shattering the world record, which was previously held by Sachin Tendulkar. The RCB star achieved the feat in 549 innings, compared to Sachin, who did it in 577 innings. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara also featured in his 100th Test match, and hit the winning runs for India.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
cameron green india vs australia india cricket team australia cricket team + 2 more
cameron green india vs australia india cricket team australia cricket team + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out