Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'If Shreyas Iyer wins a title with PBKS, I've no doubt he will be next Indian captain': Robin Uthappa's audacious claim

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 24, 2024 06:27 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer fetched a mammoth INR 26.75 crore in the IPL auction, with Punjab Kings succeeding in his signature.

Team India star Shreyas Iyer became the second-most expensive player in Indian Premier League auction history, fetching INR 26.75 crore from the Punjab Kings. At the time of his bidding, the record stood at INR 24.75 crore (Mitchell Starc); however, Rishabh Pant soon surpassed Iyer in the same set, earning a mammoth INR 27 crore from Lucknow Super Giants.

Shreyas Iyer during his time at Kolkata Knight Riders(IPL)
Shreyas Iyer during his time at Kolkata Knight Riders(IPL)

Iyer, thus, joins a franchise that is yet to lift an IPL title; interestingly, the India star captained Kolkata Knight Riders to title finish in the 2024 season. Former India batter Robin Uthappa has expressed hope that Iyer repeats a similar performance with the Kings, and made a rather bold prediction on the batter, should he succeed in bringing silverware for the struggling franchise.

“He is going from a championship-winning team to a team that has not won any titles. That will be a nice challenge for him. If he can go there and win a title, I have no doubt that he is going to be the next Indian captain,” Uthappa said on JioCinema.

Iyer is currently not a part of the Indian T20I setup, losing his place in the side last year. In fact, the batter is only an ODI regular, which makes Uthappa's claim all the more significant. Iyer returned to contention for the Team India squad in August after he was controversially removed from BCCI's central contracts list earlier this year.

Iyer reunites with Ponting

With his move to Punjab Kings, Iyer will reunite with Ricky Ponting, who was his head coach during the former's time at Delhi Capitals. Iyer was DC's captain when the side reached the final of the 2021 season, where it faced a defeat to Mumbai Indians.

While Ponting didn't divulge details about PBKS' potential captain for the 2025 season, it is expected that Iyer will lead the side, thanks to his impressive credentials in the role. In addition to leading the KKR to the title last season, Iyer was also important with the bat; he played at a strike rate of over 146 throughout the season.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On