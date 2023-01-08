'If Suryakumar was in Pakistan, he would've become victim of...': Ex-PAK captain's explosive remark on India star

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav produced a stunning performance in the 3rd and final T20I of the series against Sri Lanka, scoring an unbeaten 112 off just 51 deliveries. Suryakumar brought his third century in the shortest format of the game in Rajkot, going past KL Rahul; he's only behind captain Rohit Sharma, who has four centuries in the T20Is. Suryakumar smashed seven fours and nine sixes as he hit the Sri Lankan bowlers around the park, as India eventually won the match by 91 runs, clinching the series 2-1.

Following Suryakumar's brilliant knock, he received praise from fans and former cricketers alike but former Pakistan captain Salman Butt made a rather unusual remark about the 31-year-old batter. Butt made a reference to the cricketing setup in Pakistan and called Suryakumar ‘lucky’ that he is representing India.

“I was reading everywhere that he came to international cricket when he was over 30. I just thought, he's lucky that he is Indian. If he was in Pakistan, he would've been victim to the over-30 policy (there have been reports that the Ramiz Raja-led PCB didn't allow players who are 30 or above to join national team),” Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

Suryakumar was 30 when he made his international debut in 2021 during a T20I against England. He received the call-up on the back of consistent performances for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

“Those who are in team, they are fine. Those who aren't in the team, they don't have a chance. Suryakumar broke into the team when he was 30. So, his case is different,” said Butt further.

Talking about Suryakumar's innings, Butt said it seems the India star can anticipate bowler's line and length in advance. “The fitness, the batting reflexes, the batting maturity... it's like he already knows what the bowlers are going to bowl,” said Butt.

