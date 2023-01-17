'If they produce unreasonable wickets like last time...': Australia legend's 'terrible, unfair' remark on Indian pitches

After two long years, India and Australia will resume their cricketing rivalry when the two teams face each other in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India and Australia played three T20Is last year but when it comes to a proper cricketing rivalry, this will mark the first time the two teams will collide in Test cricket with star-studded squads since the Men in Blue registered that famous 2-1 win against Australia during the 2020-21 tour. Pat Cummins bowling to Virat Kohli, Nathan Lyon going up against Rohit Sharma and the prospect of R Ashwin trying to outsmart Marnus Labuschagne makes for some of the most mouth-watering contests.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated series that begins February 9, former Australia wicketkeeper expects a tough fight between the two teams but has expressed reservations about the pitches that will be used in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad. This will mark the first occasion in six years that Australia will play a Test series in India – they last played a four-Test series back in 2017, which India won 2-1 under Virat Kohli. The series created a bit of controversy when pitches in Pune and Bengaluru favouring the spinner, and Healy is worried about potentially witnessing similar wickets returning, which he feels will take the sheen away from the Tests.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer ruled out, BCCI releases updated India squad for New Zealand ODIs

"They've (India) got a good team but I'm not too scared of their spinners unless they produce unreasonable wickets. If they produce unreasonable wickets like they did half the series last time (we won't win), two wickets were just terrible, unfair, spinners jumping over your head on day one," Healy was quoted as saying by SEN Radio.

"So that type of thing they will play better on than we will, but if they get flat wickets that India used to put out, nice flat batting wickets and bowlers have to work really hard, I think we can do it. But (my prediction is) 2-1 India, if (Mitchell) Starc's unavailable in the first Test," added Healy.

Unlike previously, Australia have named a spin-dominated squad with Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar and the uncapped Todd Murphy. As for Starc, he was included in Australia's squad for the India series, but the left-arm pacer has been ruled out of the first Test. Starc suffered a finger tendon injury during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa and will join the squad ahead of the Delhi Test. Healy reckons even if Starc returns in time for the second Test, his lack of match practice will be a concern for Australia.

"My worry for him (Starc) not playing the first Test is that you don't have a lot of time to get the bowling in that you're going to need in the second, third and fourth Test. Starc might not be available first Test, and if you're not available (for the) first Test, you're not going to be great second Test... it's soon after, there's no other (warm-up) games," the legendary wicketkeeper added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON