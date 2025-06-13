‘If they tell me to bat at 10, I will bat at 10’: South Africa's first innings hero David Bedingham ready to win WTC

David Bedingham, South Africa's top scorer in their rather disappointing outing in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, said he is ready to bat anywhere the team management wants him to. The number can be three, or it can also be 10. The right-hander currently bats at No.6 in South Africa's Test line-up. The talk about a possible promotion gathered wind after Bedingham scored 45 off 111 balls in tough conditions against Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. It was his 64-run stand with captain Temba Bavuma (36) that gave South Africa's total some sort of respectability. South Africa's David Bedingham bats on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's(AP)

"I'm happy to bat anywhere I've been told. I'm confident to bat anywhere. If they ask me to bat 3, I'll bat 3. If they ask me to bat 10, I'll bat 10," Bedhingam told reporters at Lord's after the second day's play.

South Africa took a surprising call by deciding to bat all-rounder Wiaan Mulder at No.3, a specialist spot generally reserved for one of the most technically sound batters in the unit. The right-hander showed very little intent and was clean bowled by Cummins for a laborious 6 off 44 balls. Bedhingham, on the other hand, was far more assured.

The 31-year-old, however, ruled out any immediate changes in the South African batting lineup. "I don't think there'll be a lot changes," he said.

South Africa were bowled out for 138 in their first innings, conceding a lead of 74 runs. Their fast bowlers, however, gave a powerful reply by reducing Australia to 144 for 8 in the second innings.

When asked about pitch, Bedinham said it was ta ricky wicket to bat and the going got tougher because of the quality of the bowlers both South Africa and Australia have.

"When you have six quality pacers on a tricky pitch, it obviously makes batting difficult. I think the way things are going, the wicket has slowed down a bit, the nicks aren't carrying. In the fourth innings, it might come a bit straighter. We're very confident and I think the batters will have their plans," Bedingham said.

"It could go either way, but I think us as a team are very excited and there's a lot of belief in the dressing room," he added.

South Africa can win WTC, feels Bedingham

Bedingham expressed belief in his team's ability to achieve the target, stating that confidence is growing within the dressing room. The Proteas will take heart from past instances at Lord's, where teams have successfully chased over 250 runs in the fourth innings three times, including two occasions in the 21st century.

Having been one of the few batters to handle the challenging conditions well, Bedingham will be crucial to South Africa's hopes.

At the close of play, the 31-year-old shared encouraging words for his teammates, urging calm and composure ahead of what promises to be a pivotal day in the final.

"I think the main thing is just to 100 percent commit if you're defending or attacking," Bedingham said.

"As soon as you get caught in two minds against these attacks, I think you get found out, so it's just 100 percent commitment in defence and attack," he noted.