‘If things change dramatically...’: David Warner’s IPL participation update given by manager

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 13:04 IST

David Warner, who has been reinstated as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper for this season of the IPL, will be part of the league if the BCCI goes ahead with the season. It should be mentioned here that the Australian government has imposed a level-four travel ban, which implies that a person should not travel outside the country. “If the IPL is on David Warner’s planning on going. If things change dramatically, which can happen in the space of an hour, the answer is you change your mind. It’s no different to everybody else,” Erskine told The Age.

17 Australian players will be part of the Indian Premier League this season but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI has pushed the start of the league to April 15.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard,” the board informed through an official mail.

With the IPL being played in a window provided by the International Cricket Council, it will be interesting to see how the BCCI plans its next move. If the board decides to go ahead with a full fledged tournament then it will have to host double headers. There are also talks of a shorter tournament with a changed format.