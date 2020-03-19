e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘If things change dramatically...’: David Warner’s IPL participation update given by manager

‘If things change dramatically...’: David Warner’s IPL participation update given by manager

17 Australian players will be part of the Indian Premier League this season but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI has pushed the start of the league to April 15.

cricket Updated: Mar 19, 2020 13:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of David Warner
File image of David Warner(PTI)
         

David Warner, who has been reinstated as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper for this season of the IPL, will be part of the league if the BCCI goes ahead with the season. It should be mentioned here that the Australian government has imposed a level-four travel ban, which implies that a person should not travel outside the country. “If the IPL is on David Warner’s planning on going. If things change dramatically, which can happen in the space of an hour, the answer is you change your mind. It’s no different to everybody else,” Erskine told The Age.

17 Australian players will be part of the Indian Premier League this season but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI has pushed the start of the league to April 15.

ALSO READ: IPL franchises ready to quarantine foreign stars if required

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard,” the board informed through an official mail.

With the IPL being played in a window provided by the International Cricket Council, it will be interesting to see how the BCCI plans its next move. If the board decides to go ahead with a full fledged tournament then it will have to host double headers. There are also talks of a shorter tournament with a changed format.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random samples test negative: ICMR
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random samples test negative: ICMR
Coronavirus Live: People shouldn’t step out of homes, says Maharashtra CM
Coronavirus Live: People shouldn’t step out of homes, says Maharashtra CM
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
Pak experts suggest quarantining entire country as Covid-19 cases spike
Pak experts suggest quarantining entire country as Covid-19 cases spike
Dating in the time of coronavirus: Chat online, meet much later
Dating in the time of coronavirus: Chat online, meet much later
World’s ‘first tattooed car’ revealed
World’s ‘first tattooed car’ revealed
Popcorn Time, ‘Netflix of piracy streaming’ returns as users stay at home
Popcorn Time, ‘Netflix of piracy streaming’ returns as users stay at home
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news