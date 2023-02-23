'If you can't control your temperament in this position...': Ramiz tears into Wasim Akram after PAK legend kicks chair

Multan Sultans produced a brilliant outing in the Pakistan Super League match against Karachi Kings on Wednesday night, defeating the Imad Wasim-led side by three runs in a close encounter. The Sultans put a strong total of 196/2 in 20 overs, with their captain Mohammad Rizwan smashing a brilliant century (110* off 64 deliveries). In the run-chase, James Vince (75 off 34 deliveries) and captain Imad (46* off 26 balls) produced quickfire knocks but the Kings eventually fell short by three runs in the chase.

Following the loss, Karachi Kings' president Wasim Akram, who was sitting in the dressing room, couldn't hide his frustration as he kicked a chair in front of him. The reaction from Akram soon went viral on the social media, with many fans criticising the Pakistan legend for his outburst.

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, who was the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board until December last year, was also critical of Akram as he talked about the latter's reaction from the dressing room.

“See, I've been the chairman of PCB. I know (if I were still there) I couldn't do anything from sitting outside. When you have selected a team, you have to back them. And then, you have to keep a cool mind and analyse the performance,” Ramiz said on BOL Network.

“This is pure frustration. This doesn't look good. If you can't control your temperament, which is the most important thing in your position, it isn't good for public view,” Ramiz further said.

Earlier, Multan had fallen to defending champions Lahore Qalandars in their season opener but have since beaten the remaining four franchises: Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Karachi. Multan are currently at the top of the league with eight points in five matches, taking a four-point lead over the second-placed Lahore.

Peshawar, led by Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam, will face two-time champions Islamabad United on Thursday.

