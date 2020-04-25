‘If you need money, stop activities at border, use it to build hospitals’: Kapil Dev

cricket

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 12:29 IST

Former India captain Kapil Dev does not want to be to flustered about resumption of cricket and instead wants authorities to focus on more important things like resumption of schools and colleges. “I am looking at the larger picture. Do you think cricket is the only issue we can talk about? I am rather worried about the children who are not being able to go to schools and colleges because that is our young generation. So, I want schools to reopen first. Cricket, football will happen eventually, “ he told Sports Tak.

India’s world cup-winning captain also shut down the prospect of an India vs Pakistan series to raise funds and as per him, there are several other ways to raise money to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“You could be emotional and say that yes, India and Pakistan should play matches. Playing matches is not a priority at the moment. If you need the money then you should stop the activities at the border. The money which will be spent can be used to build hospitals and schools. If we really need money than we have so many religious organizations, they should come forward. It is their responsibility. We offer so much many when we visit the religious shrines, so they should help the government.”

Shoaib Akhtar had earlier proposed an India vs Pakistan match which would help broadcasters raise money and which would also help several people sustain their living.

“I don’t think Kapil bhai understood what I was trying to say. Everyone is going to be trapped economically. This is the time to put our heads together and generate revenues. I’m talking about the larger perspective, about economic reforms. The global audience would be hooked by one single match, it will generate revenues. Kapil said he doesn’t need the money and he surely doesn’t. But everyone else does. I think this suggestion will come into consideration soon,” Akhtar told Aaj Tak.