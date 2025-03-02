Menu Explore
'If you truly are a good team, play 10 Tests, 10 ODIs, 10 T20Is against Pakistan': Saqlain Mushtaq challenges BCCI

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 02, 2025 07:22 AM IST

Saqlain Mushtaq challenged the BCCI, saying that if the Indian team is really that good, they should play 10 Tests, 10 ODIs, and 10 T20Is against Pakistan. 

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq challenged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saying if the Indian cricket team is really that good, then the side should not hesitate to play 10 Tests, 10 ODIs, and 10 T20Is against Pakistan. He also added that if this happens, reality will come to the forefront regarding which side is better between the two.

Saqlain Mushtaq challenged BCCI, saying the Indian team should play against Pakistan. (AFP )
Saqlain Mushtaq challenged BCCI, saying the Indian team should play against Pakistan. (AFP )

India recently thrashed Pakistan by six wickets in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. The no-contest led to several fans saying that the rivalry between India and Pakistan is overrated, as Pakistan keeps failing to pose a challenge in front of a star-studded Indian lineup.

However, Saqlain Mushtaq added that if the Pakistan side manages to get its house in order, nothing can stop the side from proving its metal in the cricket landscape.

Speaking on the 24 News HD channel, Saqlain Mushtaq said, “If we keep political things aside, their players are very good, and they have been playing good cricket.”

“If you are really a good team, I think let's play 10 Tests, 10 ODIs and 10 T20Is against Pakistan, then everything would become clear,” he added.

‘If we get our preparation right…’

Mushtaq, who has 496 wickets in international cricket, said that if Pakistan gets preparations right, then the side could become a force to be reckoned with in international cricket.

“If we get our preparation right and sort out things in the right direction, then we will be in a situation where we can give solid answers to the world and India as well,” said Mushtaq.

Recently, Pakistan were eliminated from the group stage of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy after the hosts failed to win a single match in Group A.

Pakistan suffered losses against New Zealand and India, while their last group-stage match against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan finished at the bottom of the points table in Group A with just 1 point from 3 matches. Mohammad Rizwan and co first lost against New Zealand by 60 runs while they were defeated by India by six wickets.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table
