'I'm already in contention for England tour. Next step is...': Shardul Thakur oozes confidence after Ranji heroics

India's fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur emerged as Mumbai's crisis man yet again as his nine-wicket match haul, comprising a six-fer in the first innings, helped his team script a commanding 152-run win over Haryana to enter the Ranji Trophy semifinals in Kolkata on Tuesday. Following the game, Thakur announced himself to be in contention for India's next Test assignment, the tour of England in June, admitting that all he now awaits is a confirmation. Mumbai's Shardul Thakur celebrates after taking the wicket of Haryana's Rohit Sharma during the fourth day of Ranji Trophy quarterfinal cricket match between Mumbai and Haryana, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata(PTI)

Thakur helped Mumbai steal a slender 14-run lead in the first innings with his 6 for 58, before he added three more wickets to his name in the second innings, alongside left-arm pacer Royston Dias, who claimed his maiden fi-fer, as Mumbai folded Haryana for just 201 runs in the second innings.

Following the performance, Thakur told reporters that his eye remains on an Indian return as he awaits his confirmation in the squad for the England tour in June.

"When there's no place in the team, there's naturally disappointment. And, when you're not playing, sitting idle at home, you tend to think about it more," he said. "But once I step onto the field, my entire focus is on the match -- whether it's club cricket, Ranji Trophy, IPL, or playing for India. To me, every cricket match is the same, regardless of the level. I always aim to give my best in whichever game I play, I don't have any other thoughts.

"Yes, absolutely. I believe I'm in contention [for the England tour]. The next step is to make my place in the team and earn selection. That's always the goal

"Right now, I'm playing at the Ranji Trophy level. International cricket is the highest level we all strive for. It's always on my mind, it's the motivation to play for the country that drives me forward. That passion, that fire, never fades."

Thakur has had a Ranji Trophy season to remember, picking 30 wickets at 21.10, while also scoring 396 runs at 44, laced with three fifties and a ton.

Will Shardul Thakur next feature in County Cricket?

While the Mumbai star kept the option open, he admitted that the plan would largely depend on his selection on the Indian team for the England Test series.

Thakur said, "If I get an offer, I'll definitely play. It would be a great new experience. Right now, there are no concrete plans, but county cricket has 6-7 matches around that time. If selected, it will help me adjust to English conditions before the (England) tour.”