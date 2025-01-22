‘I’m not biased but Gambhir highly…': Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal axed in India's Champions Trophy XI of Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin believes India should have picked an extra seam-bowling all-rounder like Nitish Kumar Reddy instead of going in with three all-rounders who bowl finger spin for the Champions Trophy 2025. The 15-member Indian squad for the Champions Trophy picked by Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has a similar look and feel of the team that played the ODI World Cup at home in 2023. The one notable change is the absence of an extra seam bowler. India had Shardul Thakur as backup, but this time around, they have picked Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. Unless India decide to replace Kuldeep Yadav as the lead spinner, one would have to believe, only one among Sundar, Axar and Jadeja is likely to play in the XI. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and players KL Rahul and Virat Kohli during a practice session(PTI)

That is where Ashwin believes seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Reddy could have come in handy. “Does it make sense to have a player like Nitish Reddy in the scheme of things? If Kuldeep plays at 9, it’s two pacers and three spinners. With Nitish, he could bat at 8, allowing Kuldeep at 9 and two fast bowlers. This would provide the luxury of four fast bowlers and two spinners. I don’t know if he was considered,” Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

“Kuldeep is a lock at No. 9, as the primary spinner. Among the finger spinners, I think one fast bowler could have been accommodated. I’m sure there were discussions.”

Ashwin says the only scenario in which Sundar can play is that if India decide to pick him for batting skills, which he says has impressed head coach Gautam Gambhir a lot. “Another scenario involves Washington Sundar. I’m not biased, but Gautam Gambhir highly values Washington due to his batting. He can also be used as a floater.

“If you follow the World Cup format, you play either Jaddu or Axar at No. 6, Hardik at 7, and Washington at 8. This allows for three fast bowlers or Kuldeep and two pacers, maintaining balance with Hardik’s all-round skills,” he said.

“If Washington bats at No. 7, it weakens the batting. Ideally, he should bat at 8.

“Washington Sundar at 8 might not be feasible if dew is a major factor. In that case, Kuldeep Yadav would bat at 8, and the team would likely go with all seamers – Arshdeep, Bumrah, and Shami.

“In the 2023 World Cup, we lacked batting depth from No. 8 onwards. These are the crucial questions that need to be addressed,” he concluded.

No Pant, Jaiswal in Ashwin's CT XI; Rahul as keeper

Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal were not included, as Ashwin said KL Rahul and Shubman Gill had done enough in the ODI format to start in the XI.

“Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill open, both right-handed. Then there’s Virat Kohli. Shreyas Iyer likely bats at 4, given his strong performance in the World Cup. KL Rahul follows. At No. 6, it’s a choice between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Hardik occupies No. 7. We lack left-handed batters in the top seven. Outside the XI, we have Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant,” he explained.

“Jaiswal might only play if someone gets injured. He could have a chance against England. But what if he scores consecutive centuries?

“One option is to open with Jaiswal and Rohit, pushing Shubman to 3, followed by Virat at 4. This would place either Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul at 5.

“If Jaiswal plays, Shreyas Iyer would likely be dropped. While unlikely, India must capitalize on Jaiswal’s current form,” he stated.

“It’s difficult to exclude KL Rahul given his excellent ODI and World Cup performances.

“Rohit and Gill will open, Virat at 3, Shreyas at 4. At 5, either KL or Pant, with KL likely. At 6, it’s between Jaddu and Axar. Hardik at 7.

Ashwin picks India's XI for Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja/Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.