'I'm playing for 10 years... Coach, captain keep changing but team remains same': Axar Patel on Gambhir-Surya era

India all-rounder Axar Patel said new head coach Gautam Gambhir and his support staff have made it clear that there would not be any major changes in the way the Indian cricket team has been functioning over the last few years. The Indian coaching staff has gone through a major after the T20 World Cup. Rahul Dravid and his team (batting coach Viram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey) made way for Gambhir, who appointed Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as his assistant coaches. Axar, who has been an integral part of the team for the last decade or so, said captain and coach may change but the team and the players remain focussed.(AFP)

T Dilip is the only member of Dravid's team who is continuing in Gambhir's tenure as the fielding coach. The Sri Lanka tour is the first assignment of the new-look Indian coaching staff. BCCI are yet to make any official announcements regarding the Gambhir's support staff but Nayar, ten Doeschate and Dilip's appointments are likely to be finalised after the team returns from Sri Lanka.

India also have a new T20I captain in Suryakumar Yadav as Rohit Sharma has decided not to play T20Is anymore.

“I have been playing for 10 years. I have played with different coaches and captains. I don't think a lot will change in the team,” Axar said after the Gambhir-Surya era began with a 43-run victory against Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Pallekele on Saturday.

“When we were talking in the team meeting, they also said the same thing that the coach and captain keep changing but the team remains the same and the 11 or 15 players who stay, they have to do it,” he said.

“They have told us that we will play the way we have been playing. Obviously, the coach and his input can be different. The thinking can be different, they keep telling you here and there. But there is not much change in the team's atmosphere,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav scored a 26-ball 58 in his first outing as the full-time skipper. Yadav’s 20th half-century led an impactful performance by the India top order. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 40 off 21 balls and opening partner Shubman Gill hit 34 off 16. Rishabh Pant rounded it off with 49 off 33 balls as India notched up 213-7.

In reply, Pathum Nissanka smacked 79 off 48, hitting seven fours and four sixes, but he had little support and Sri Lanka was bowled out for 170 in 19.2 overs.

Axar Patel took 2-38 in four overs, while part-time spinner Riyan Parag ran through the lower order to finish with a career-best three wickets for five runs in eight deliveries.

The teams will play again on Sunday and Tuesday followed by three one-day internationals.