'I'm very tired': Virat Kohli's earnest request to Manjrekar in post-match interview after smashing 122* vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli's century against Pakistan during the Asia Cup Super-4 match on Monday holds a special place for several compelling reasons. While he achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the fastest batsman to amass 13000 ODI runs, securing his 47th century in one-day internationals and establishing the highest-ever partnership in the history of the Asia Cup for any wicket, it's the intangible elements that truly define this innings for Kohli. Beyond the statistics and numbers, Kohli's unbeaten 122 will remain invaluable simply for the sheer determination and hard work he invested in scoring those runs. Virat Kohli requests Sanjay Manjrekar to keep the interview short

Under the relentless heat at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Kohli delivered what might be considered one of his grittiest centuries of his illustrious career. He resumed India's innings at 147/2 on the reserve day, and by the time he finished, even the mighty Virat Kohli, widely regarded as one of the fittest cricketers, confessed to feeling tired. After all, the IND vs PAK match turned out to be an endurance test, spanning over 32 hours since the first ball was bowled. While Kohli may not have been actively involved throughout the entire duration, the significant physical and mental toll it took on all those participating cannot be ignored.

"I was going to ask you to keep the interview short, I'm very tired," Kohli told former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar after winning the Player of the Match award. “Just questions,” replied Manjrekar and Kohli responded with a big smile.

With time, Kohli's methods of run-scoring have evolved like every other batter. Nine out of 10 times, majority of his runs in an innings no longer come in boundaries. Even yesterday, only 54 off Kohli's 122 runs were scored through fours and sixes. In a rather mind-blowing stat, Kohli ran 20 twos of his own, along with six twos of KL Rahul, making it 26 doubles and ensured India's run-rate never dropped below six an over. Some may argue that Kohli no longer scores as freely as he once did, but unknowingly, he continues to fulfil his role admirably. The fact that Kohli was on the field for two days and will turn up against today for a third is a testament to his cause and commitment, irrespective of how challenging it is.

"It's the first time I have done anything like this in 15 years of cricket," Kohli said as India play Sri Lanka in a few hours. "Luckily we are Test players, so we know how to come back the next day and play. Recovery is crucial. It was humid out there today. I am 35 in November, so I need to take care of my recovery."

'I don't play shots like that': Kohli reflects on his innovative boundary

It's a rare sight to witness Kohli employing unorthodox strokes. In an era dominated by T20 cricket, where batters manufacture shots out of thin air, Kohli believes in sticking to his proper cricketing shots. He once mentioned that he doesn't want to let any unconventional shot creep into his game as he prides himself on Test cricket, which is why when Kohli played that innovative shot – a reverse ramp boundary – even the on-air commentators couldn't keep calm. Kohli smacked the penultimate ball for a four and finished the Indian innings with a six, but that stroke was all everyone could talk about.

"Because I crossed the 100, there was a bit of respect for that shot. I don't play shots like that and I looked very bad playing it. Me and KL are both conventional cricketers, we don't try fancy stuff but we can get a lot of purchase through good cricket shots," pointed out Kohli.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON