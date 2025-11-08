‘Impact player’ Richa Ghosh basks in the Eden glow

Kolkata: Manabendra Ghosh and Eden Gardens go back a long way but never had the umpire chaperoned a world champion. His daughter has played and trained at this cricket cathedral but never was she feted by the state’s chief minister. Navi Mumbai, Nov 02 (ANI): India Women's Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa Women at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Surjeet Yadav)

No wonder than that Richa Ghosh, Bengal’s only World Cup winner in cricket, was somewhat tongue-tied initially. “The medal will be displayed prominently in my home,” said Ghosh, recovering her poise at Saturday’s felicitation ceremony organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

One where Eden hoped she would one day become India captain. “No pressure, be yourself,” said chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The comment segued with what Ghosh – smiling, ebullient even if slightly in awe – said earlier: pressure is a privilege.

As it did with what Mithali Raj said in an audio-visual on Ghosh, born 189 days after Sourav Ganguly, then India captain and now CAB president sharing the dais with her, led his team to an underwhelming performance in the 2003 World Cup final. “Your confidence and composure under pressure,” are what stood out for her, said Raj, the former India captain.

Introducing himself as a World Cup runner-up, Ganguly explained how difficult the No.6 role can be in the 50-over game. “You don’t have too many deliveries to play with. In my time, it would be (Mohammad) Kaif and Yuvraj (Singh) who had that job.

“Through the World Cup, Richa made a difficult task look easy. She understood situations so well.”

Ghosh got a bouquet of gifts that included a ₹34 lakh cheque – she hit 34 off 24 balls in the final, finishing with a tally of 235 runs in a tournament-high strike rate of 133.52 – a golden bat and ball and the job of a Deputy Superintendent in the state police. The dream run continues for the batter-keeper Jhulan Goswami spotted in 2013.

Goswami had asked CAB, at a time when neither India nor Bengal were doing well, whether she could scout the districts for talent. “I don’t remember seeing anyone who could hit that long,” said the former India pace spearhead, not far from the warm yellow glow of the “Jhulan Goswami Stand”.

It was because of Goswami that Ghosh was fast-tracked into the senior Bengal team. The journey is far from over but Ghosh has won an under-19 World Cup, an Asian Games gold, the Women’s Premier League and now this.

Exactly how much Goswami means to her could be gauged by Ghosh seeking her advice on stage before a brief question-and-answer session with the emcee.

Yet it was Goswami, also a World Cup runner-up, who thanked her. “To be able to see this, it is an honour. You and the team have helped us realise a dream,” she said. Goswami also thanked Ghosh’s parents, mother Sapna was also on stage. “Dhonyobaad, Kaku o Kakima,” she said.

It was an evening where in the presence of a clutch of former India and Bengal women players, the pillars of the sport according to Ganguly, Ghosh got much. Yet, there were times when it felt like the swashbuckling batter from Siliguri was the one who was giving.