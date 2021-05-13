Important for a leader to be authentic, he was just that- RR's Jos Buttler heaps praise on Sanju Samson's captaincy

Captaining an Indian Premier League (IPL) side is never easy. There are players from different countries, different backgrounds, and possess different styles. Hence, it is an uphill task for any leader to keep his troops tightly-knit while getting the best out of them. Irrespective of how a team performs, it is a great learning experience.

This is exactly what England's Jos Buttler feels about Sanju Samson, who led Rajasthan Royals in the now-suspended IPL 2021. The Kerala batsman took over the reins from Australian Steve Smith, who was purchased by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2021 Auction.

Buttler observed that Samson was growing into the role well in the tournament before it was deferred due to the Covid-19 crisis in the country. Samson topped the run-scorers chart for the franchise, as he smashed a century and amassed 277 runs in 7 matches.

"It was a great learning experience for him. And I think, as the tournament was going along, at the halfway stage, he was really growing into the role, looking to put together some better, more consistent performances towards the end of the season as a side," Buttler said in a virtual interactive session arranged by the Royals.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Buttler, who hit the top gear against Sunrisers Hyderabad by smashing 124 off 64 balls, said he enjoyed playing under Samson.

"I've really enjoyed playing under Sanju's captaincy. I don't think it changed him at all as a person. He's quite a free spirited, very relaxed kind of guy and he tried to get that across to the team and that's how he wanted us to play as a side."

"It is really important as a leader to be authentic, and I think Sanju is very much that," Buttler added.

RR, under Samson's captaincy debut, won three of their first seven matches and stood fifth in the points table. The inaugural champions would hope to pick up from the same point whenever the tournament resumes.