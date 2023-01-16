'Important to give them freedom to express': India star reacts to Sarfaraz Khan's snub from Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Despite having a phenomenal record in the domestic circuit, Sarfaraz Khan will have to wait more to break into the national side. He finished as the leading run-scorer in the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy, where he accumulated a staggering 982 runs from six matches. However, Sarfaraz was not considered by BCCI for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is vivid that the Mumbai batter is upset with the snub.

Prithvi Shaw, who also plays for Mumbai, on the other hand, was recalled to the national squad after a long gap of 537 days. Shaw had scored 379 in Mumbai's Ranji match against Assam and was rewarded with India call-up in the T20Is against New Zealand. He had last played for India in a T20I encounter against Sri Lanka in July 2021.

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who has already tasted the highs and lows of international cricket, understands Sarfaraz's frustration, Shaw's ecstasy. The senior pro also shared a word of advice for the duo.

"My advice to them would be simple. Control the controllables and not dwell on things that are not in your hands. Just try and be in the moment and not think too far ahead," Rahane was quoted as saying by PTI.

He is aware how setbacks impact players, stating his "door remains open" for a chat with any player. "You have to put your arm around guys who are going through rough patch. Important to give them freedom to express themselves not only on the field but also off the field.

"The individual can come to me and talk to me about anything that's going on in his personal life," said Rahane.

Mumbai will next lock horns with Delhi at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi. The match will be played between January 17-20.

