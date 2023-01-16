Venkatesh Prasad gives savage response to Mark Waugh after Pakistan bowler's run-out in U19 World Cup sparks huge debate

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has called out ex-Australian batter Mark Waugh after a Pakistani bowler's mode of dismissal sparked a huge debate in the cricket spectrum on Sunday. Pakistani pacer Zaib-un-Nisa has become one of the latest players to run-out the batter at the non-striker's end during the 2023 edition of the Women's U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

The Pakistani pacer ran in to bowl but opted to remove the bails after spotting Rwanda’s Sharila Niyomuhoza leaving the crease early during match No.5 of the Women's U-19 World Cup 2023 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Zaib punished the batter for backing up too far in the 20th over and the form of dismissal has become the talk of the town on Twitter.

Popular sports presenter Piers Morgan labelled the dismissal as 'pathetic' on the microblogging site. "It’s so pathetic. I’d never play cricket with anyone who took pleasure in getting people out like this," Morgan tweeted. Morgan received the support of former Australian cricketer Waugh, who left a noteworthy response to the viral tweet. "The worst thing is it seems that teams are using it as a deliberate planned way to get a wicket," the former Australian batter said in his tweet.

The worst thing is it seems that teams are using it as a deliberate planned way to get a wicket.👎 — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) January 16, 2023

Taking cognisance of Waugh's tweet, former Indian cricketer Prasad took an epic dig at the ex-Australian batter. “Yes right , Bowlers planning to get a player out by legal means is the worst thing. Batsman wanting to take unfair advantage by not staying back in the crease is the best thing," Prasad tweeted. The hard-hitting response from the former Indian pacer became an instant hit on social media.

Yes right , Bowlers planning to get a player out by legal means is the worst thing

Batsman wanting to take unfair advantage by not staying back in the crease is the best thing 😃 https://t.co/6BLpyLDiAP — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 16, 2023

Awesome reply Venkatesh ji! — Rakshit Shah - PATHAAN (@rshah2611) January 16, 2023

Ex-India pacer Prasad represented India in 33 Tests and 161 One Day Internationals (ODI) from 1994 to 2001. Earlier, former India pacer Prasad had questioned the exclusion of Ishan Kishan from the Indian playing XI during the recently concluded Sri Lanka series. Prasad had lashed out at the Indian management for dropping Kishan, who recently slammed a sensational double century in Bangladesh.

