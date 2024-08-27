Imran Khan's rant on unqualified PCB chief from jail after PAK loss to BAN: ‘Naqvi was behind most fraudulent election’

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and World Cup-winning skipper Imran Khan lashed out at PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi after Shan Masood and Co. suffered their first-ever Test loss to Bangladesh. Bangladesh completely outclassed Pakistan and registered their first win over them in red-ball cricket in 23 years. Imran Khan shared a message from Adiala Jail.(AP Image)

Pakistan have hit a low across formats in recent times; they failed to qualify for the semi-final of the ODI World Cup last year and were knocked out from the group stage of the T20 WC this year. Meanwhile, the loss to Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was the final nail in the coffin for them.

Ahead of the Test series, skipper Shan Masood said that he would like to play in the final of WTC next year, but it seems like it's a long-lost dream for them. After losing the first Test in Rawalpindi, Pakistan have dropped to eighth in the World Test Championship standings following their 10-wicket loss.

Imran Khan, who has been lodged at the Adiala Jail since last year, spoke to reporters from there. He expressed his disappointment over Pakistan cricket's downfall and blamed the current administration for that.

"Cricket is the only sport the entire nation watches with great interest on TV, but even that has been destroyed by powerful quarters who brought in an unqualified, favoured official to maintain their control," Imran Khan said, as quoted by his X account.

The 1992 World Cup-winning skipper asserted that Pakistan cricket has hit a new low with the Test loss against Bangladesh.

"For the first time, we (Pakistan) didn’t make it to the top four in the World Cup or the top eight in T20. And yesterday, we faced an embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh, setting a new low. Just two-and-a-half years ago, this team had defeated India by 10 wickets. What has happened in these two-and-a-half years that we lost to Bangladesh by 10 wickets? The blame for all of this collapse falls on one institution," he added.

‘Mohsin Naqvi owns property worth five million dollars in Dubai’

Imran didn't hold back in his explosive rant on PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and claimed that he has been investigated by NAB for corruption in 2008.

"Mohsin Naqvi owns property worth five million dollars in Dubai under his wife’s name. He is involved in the wheat procurement scandal and was behind the most fraudulent election in our country. What are his qualifications? Under him, the law-and-order situation across the country is deteriorating. Every day, people are being martyred in KP and Balochistan. The Punjab Police has been tasked with targeting PTI, which has allowed thieves and bandits to grow so strong that they have started abducting and murdering police officers. Mohsin Naqvi himself was investigated by NAB for corruption in 2008," he said.

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will also be played at Rawalpindi from next Friday. Earlier, it was scheduled to play at Karachi but was shifted to Rawalpindi due to the ongoing construction work at the National Bank Stadium.