Imran Khan's blunt 'cricket will be destroyed' swipe at PCB chairman after 'great sadness' over Pakistan's loss to India

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister, Imran Khan, has been left highly disappointed with the performance of his country's cricket team in the ongoing Champions Trophy. Pakistan, the defending champions and the host nation, suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit in the ICC tournament. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan(AP)

For the first time in 29 years, Pakistan hosted a global tournament at home. However, the Mohammad Rizwan-led side suffered an exit in just four days, being the first team to exit the eight-team Champions Trophy. They lost their opener last week in Karachi against New Zealand by 60 runs, before going down by six wickets against India on Sunday in Dubai. Pakistan's eventual fate was sealed on Monday after New Zealand beat Bangladesh in Rawalpindi to join India in the semifinals. This was, however, the fourth time Pakistan suffered a first-round exit in the Champions Trophy, the previous being in 2002, 2006 and 2013.

"The PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) founder expressed great sadness over losing the match against India," sister Aleema Khan told the media outside Adiala Jail Rawalpindi after meeting Imran.

Pakistan will play their final game against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

This is for the third straight time that Pakistan failed to go past the league stage in an ICC ODI tournament. They finished fifth in both the previous two ODI World Cups, with their last big achievement being the 2017 Champions Trophy title. Not to forget, they suffered a shocking loss to unranked USA en route to a group-stage exit in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

'Cricket will be eventually destroyed...'

Aleema said that the charismatic former cricketer, who led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup title, also questioned the cricketing credentials of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

"Imran said cricket will be eventually destroyed when favourites are put in decision-making positions," said Aleema, adding that the cricketer-turned-politician watched the match between the arch-rival.