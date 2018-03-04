Imran Tahir claims hat-trick in Pakistan Super League for Multan Sultans. Watch here

While the South African cricket team on Saturday continued to struggle in their opening Test against Australia at Durban, their star leg-spinner Imran Tahir was busy creating history in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Playing for the Multan Sultans against Quetta Gladiators, Tahir claimed a late hat-trick in the 13th match of the ongoing PSL at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Saturday evening to become only the third bowler in the tournament history to do so.

The right-arm South African leg-spinner, who was ranked world No 1 in ODI cricket about 12 months ago, claimed the wickets of Pakistani batsmen Hasan Khan and Rahat Ali, along with Australia’s former cricketer John Hastings to achieve the feat.

Tahir returned with the figures of 2.4-0-19-3 as Quetta Gladiators suffered an embarrassing collapse. From 101/6 in the 15th over, the Gladiators lost four wickets while adding only one run.

The Pakistani-origin spinner who migrated to South Africa to be with his girlfriend (now wife) was delighted when he cleaned up Hasan for a second-ball duck and Hastings on his first ball.

A straight delivery that trapped Rahat right in front of the stumps had Tahir celebrating once again in his trademark fashion — long sprint across the field with his arms spread wide — as he went as far as till the third-man position.

Tahir and former Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir shared six wickets between them as Quetta Gladiators were bowled out for a mere 102 in 15.4 overs. In their reply, Kumar Sangakkara led Multan Sultan’s way with a fine unbeaten 51.

Multan Sultan completed a comprehensive nine-wicket victory reaching 103/1 in 16.4 overs.

Despite his hat-trick, Tahir was not awarded the Man of the Match as the trophy went to Tanvir, who had the figures of 3-0-14-3. However, Tahir is now leading the charts for most wickets in PSL 2018.