In a team of big-hitters, Tilak Varma sees the anchor’s role

New Delhi: For all the bang-bang batting approach of Twenty20 cricket and the gulf in standard between the big teams and the unfancied sides, World Cup dynamics can always throw in the spanner of unpredictability. Add the weight as defending champions and hosts, every slip-up will be highlighted, debated endlessly and throw up doubts. New Delhi: India's Tilak Varma during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI02_10_2026_000647A) (PTI)

India, arguably the strongest team in this T20 World Cup, especially in batting, were left embarrassed after their batters fell one after another going for big shots straightaway against USA in the opening Group A tie. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav saved the situation on what proved a tricky Wankhede Stadium pitch, his neatly-judged 84 off 49 balls allowing the bowlers to defend the 161/9 with ease.

He told his batters in no uncertain terms that they would be expected to assess conditions faster the next time as India cannot afford to be caught out against stronger opponents in the later stages. Ferozeshah Kotla on Thursday against a Namibia team that is unlikely to test them could be the opportunity to find that flexibility amidst a batting overdrive.

Indian T20I batting didn’t turn all-out aggressive overnight anyway. The big setbacks of the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups – not roping in younger batters with the intent T20 demands did play a role – was what led to adopting more batting aggression for the victorious 2024 campaign. Virat Kohli, India’s supreme white-ball anchor, bought into the philosophy of going all-out although he failed in four of his seven innings. Still, he switched back to do what he does best in the final against South Africa – top-scoring with 76 and batting till only 7 balls were left as wickets fell at the other end.

While India’s batting might is in no doubt, the reality check against USA though has led to discussions in the dressing room for flexibility.

India No.3 Tilak Varma could be at the centre of that re-focusing. The 23-year-old left-hander looked in good nick in Mumbai, scoring 25 off 16 balls, but he still fell before the Powerplay ended, mistiming pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk’s clever slow bouncer to midwicket.

On Wednesday ahead of the team training under lights at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Varma made it clear that the anchor’s role is still valued along with judging the conditions faster than they did in the opener. Sunday’s fixture against Pakistan in Colombo is on a Premadasa Stadium pitch where a slow surface will demand more caution. That may also be the case back in India as the weather gets warmer.

As Varma told the media, reading the pitch accurately can be tough even for a batter in form, leave alone at the toss. “When I went in I felt the pitch was fine. Actually, it was not, but the ball felt nice on the bat as I was in a flow. Then unfortunately… (he got out). Others also felt the ball was coming on to the bat, but by the time we realised, five wickets had fallen. There were two soft dismissals, but we assessed the wicket late.”

He wants to be the link between the explosive openers and forceful finishers. At one point under coach Gautam Gambhir, only the openers were seen holding their spots with the other slots left flexible. But the No.3 (Varma) and No.4 (Surya) positions also seem to be fixed now.

“Whatever role the team wants me to play, I’m ready to do that and I’m looking forward to that,” said Varma, who would visualise every night that he was playing “a big match, a World Cup final” even while recovering after testicular surgery last month for an injury suffered during a Ranji Trophy game.

“The middle overs (7-16) are very important and I want to take the game deep as much as I can. I like to win matches for the team. We have no shortage of big-hitters. In between, it is very important to play the anchor’s role. The batting line-up we have, the odd batter will have to play that role. So, I tell myself I should take that pressure, while the others can hit.”

The mid phase also demands sharp running between the wickets, which Varma sees he and Surya do well. “Teams that play well between 6 and 16 often win”, he said. “So, we will take responsibility, that is what we have spoken in the team.”

“But in each game the wicket is different, bowlers and situation are different. So, I would like to stay in the present.”

‘No night training’

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus though wished the World Cup organisers had provided his side level playing field by allowing them to train floodlights, a facility not available at home.

Asked if his players had got used to training under lights, Erasmus said: “We haven’t been given a night training before this game, I don’t know why. I think India has two night trainings and I see outside that Canada are going to have a night training now. Make of that what you want. We’ll just rock up and do our Namibian way, which is to fight.”