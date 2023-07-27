‘In constant touch with the NCA…’: Rohit Sharma drops fresh ‘Ireland’ update over Jasprit Bumrah's potential return

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the hottest property in world cricket and his long absence from the field has come to bite Team India on quite a few occasions. Despite having the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami in the ranks, Bumrah's services have been dearly missed by fans, who wish to see the star pacer make a comeback at the earliest. Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma after picking a wicket(AP/File Photo)

Bumrah has been out of action for almost a year due to a troubled back, for which he also underwent a surgery. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

While there is no official word from the BCCI about Bumrah's return, it is being speculated that he could be seen on the flight to Ireland for the T20Is, which will be played in August.

Bumrah too has dropped hints of making a comeback very soon as he shared a video montage of him displaying the work in progress at the NCA.

On Wednesday Rohit Sharma provided fans with a fresh update on Bumrah's return. Although Rohit couldn't guarantee Bumrah to make a comeback for the Ireland tour but hoped that the pacer gets enough matches to get into the groove before the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India on October-November this year.

"The amount of experience he (Bumrah) brings is very important. Right now he's coming from a serious injury and I've no idea if he'll travel to Ireland because the team hasn't been announced yet.

“If he gets to play then it's good and we hope he plays before the World Cup. When a player returns from a serious injury, match fitness, match feeling are some key components, which are missing,” said Rohit at the press conference ahead of the 1st ODI.

The captain also dropped a huge update on Bumrah's recovery, stating the management is in constant touch with the NCA and things looked optimistic.

“We'll see what has been planned and everything depends on his recovery. We are in constant touch with the NCA and things look positive at the moment,” added Rohit.

Bumrah's injury problem started last year before the Asia Cup, forcing the seamer to pull out from the tournament. He then returned for a brief stint in a home series against South Africa but was pulled out midway during the series.

The impact of the injury was such Bumrah missed the T20 World Cup held last year in Australia. He was then added to the squad for an ODI series against Sri Lanka in January this year but then pulled out after complaining of a pain in his back. He was then subsequently ruled out of the 2023 IPL, the four-match Test series at home against Australia and the WTC final.

