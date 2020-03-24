e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / In times of coronavirus: New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi performs song on Covid-19

In times of coronavirus: New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi performs song on Covid-19

While in self-isolation, Sodhi came up with a song on Coronavirus. With a face mask on, Sodhi performed a ‘Coronavirus, please don’t get me today’ song with Rajasthan Royals posting it on Twitter.

cricket Updated: Mar 24, 2020 20:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
NZ spinner Ish Sodhi.
NZ spinner Ish Sodhi.(Twitter/Rajasthan Royals)
         

Coronavirus has impacted the lives of all the people around the globe. People are self-isolating themselves to stop the spread of the disease in the community. Many cricketers who went out of the country are being asked by the authorities to quarantine themselves for 14 days. New Zealand cricketer Ish Sodhi has also gone into a 14-day self-quarantine after returning from a three-match ODI series against Australia.

The Black Caps played the first match behind closed doors but the last 2 ODIs were indefinitely postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

While in self-isolation, Sodhi came up with a song on Coronavirus. With a face mask on, Sodhi performed a ‘Coronavirus, please don’t get me today’ song with Rajasthan Royals posting it on Twitter.

ALSO READ: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly provides update on IPL’s future

“Coronavirus, please don’t get me today. Coronavirus, I still got cricket to play. I know what is Covid-19, I am sick of hearing your name on my TV screen,” Sodhi’s song goes.

“Isolate with me, it’s not what it may seem. Avoid the 6 symptoms of Covid-19. Covid, what’s the matter with you? I heard you walk around the skies as the bad**s flu.” 

With the whole sporting world is halted due to the novel coronavirus, several players are posting updates about their self-isolation activities to keep their fans engaged. In normal circumstances, cricketers would have been preparing for the Indian Premier League but Covid-19 has scrapped all those plans. Currently, cricketers are finding ways to stay fit while being confined to their homes in the hope of life returning to normalcy.

ALSO READ: ‘Giving it up hurt’: Ricky Ponting opens up about stepping down as Australia captain in 2011

Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is utilizing this time to hone his skills while in self-isolation. Warner posted a video of himself with his daughter while playing tennis in his backyard. The interesting thing was that Waner also found a way to hone his catching skills while trying his hand at tennis.

Coronavirus has so far claimed around 16000 lives with more than 3,80,000 cases reported around the world. Cases of the coronavirus infection (Covid-19) crossed the 500 mark on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, adding that so far nine people have died in the country due to the disease with flu-like symptoms. Maharashtra is on top of the table with 97 cases.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Covid-19 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi begins his televised address on coronavirus
Covid-19 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi begins his televised address on coronavirus
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
2020 Tokyo Olympics officially postponed by a year over Coronavirus
2020 Tokyo Olympics officially postponed by a year over Coronavirus
Bihar Board 12th results declared, 80.44% students pass
Bihar Board 12th results declared, 80.44% students pass
From income tax returns to ATM withdrawals: 10 announcements by FM Sitharaman
From income tax returns to ATM withdrawals: 10 announcements by FM Sitharaman
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus Live UpdatesBSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2020 LIVECoronavirus LockdownBSEB 12th result 2020Today SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisisTopper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news