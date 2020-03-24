In times of coronavirus: New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi performs song on Covid-19

cricket

Coronavirus has impacted the lives of all the people around the globe. People are self-isolating themselves to stop the spread of the disease in the community. Many cricketers who went out of the country are being asked by the authorities to quarantine themselves for 14 days. New Zealand cricketer Ish Sodhi has also gone into a 14-day self-quarantine after returning from a three-match ODI series against Australia.

The Black Caps played the first match behind closed doors but the last 2 ODIs were indefinitely postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

While in self-isolation, Sodhi came up with a song on Coronavirus. With a face mask on, Sodhi performed a ‘Coronavirus, please don’t get me today’ song with Rajasthan Royals posting it on Twitter.

“Coronavirus, please don’t get me today. Coronavirus, I still got cricket to play. I know what is Covid-19, I am sick of hearing your name on my TV screen,” Sodhi’s song goes.

“Isolate with me, it’s not what it may seem. Avoid the 6 symptoms of Covid-19. Covid, what’s the matter with you? I heard you walk around the skies as the bad**s flu.”

With the whole sporting world is halted due to the novel coronavirus, several players are posting updates about their self-isolation activities to keep their fans engaged. In normal circumstances, cricketers would have been preparing for the Indian Premier League but Covid-19 has scrapped all those plans. Currently, cricketers are finding ways to stay fit while being confined to their homes in the hope of life returning to normalcy.

Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is utilizing this time to hone his skills while in self-isolation. Warner posted a video of himself with his daughter while playing tennis in his backyard. The interesting thing was that Waner also found a way to hone his catching skills while trying his hand at tennis.

Coronavirus has so far claimed around 16000 lives with more than 3,80,000 cases reported around the world. Cases of the coronavirus infection (Covid-19) crossed the 500 mark on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, adding that so far nine people have died in the country due to the disease with flu-like symptoms. Maharashtra is on top of the table with 97 cases.